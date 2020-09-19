Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — The S&P 500 closed out the week with its third-straight weekly loss. The S&P 500 is on track for its first monthly loss since March. September is historically the worst month for stocks. For the week, the S&P fell 21.50 points, or 0.6%, although it is still up 2.8% for the year. The Nasdaq gave up 60.26 points, or 0.6% which is still up 20.3% for the year. The Dow slipped 8.22 points, or less than 0.1% and is down 3.1% for the year. The Russell 2000 rose 39.51 points, or 2.6%, down 7.9%. for the year.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government is cracking down on the Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat, starting by barring them from app stores on Sunday. President Donald Trump has cited concerns about Chinese government snooping as his administration prepares to follow through on executive orders that could make it increasingly hard, if not impossible, for Americans to use the popular apps. The order disallowing TikTok and WeChat from smartphone app stores takes effect Sunday, as do additional restrictions on the use of WeChat. A broader ban on the use of TikTok will follow on Nov. 12 unless its Chinese parent company ByteDance is able to persuade U.S. officials that it can resolve national security concerns, such as with a proposed partnership with American tech company Oracle.

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Supreme Court has heard arguments on the legality of issuing licenses to foreign workers in Hawaii’s longline commercial fishing fleet, which for years has been under scrutiny after an Associated Press investigation revealed claims of human trafficking and questionable labor practices. The case heard Friday involves the issuance of Hawaii state commercial fishing licenses to individual foreign fishermen who are not “legally admitted” to the United States. State law says only those legally admitted to the country can get licenses to catch and sell marine life, but the workers do not have visas to enter the U.S. and are ordered to live onboard vessels by federal officials.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development’s top leader has resigned after failing to find a way to address a backlog of tens of thousands of unemployment benefit claims. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ office said that Caleb Frostman stepped down at Evers’ request. The governor has been taking intense criticism for months over the department’s inability to process the backlog of claims that began building after the coronavirus pandemic hurt the economy. According to department data, 713,508 weekly claims from nearly 100,000 people were still in process as of Saturday.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Officials say a programming mistake caused thousands of out-of-work Louisiana residents to get notices saying they’d been overpaid thousands of dollars in unemployment compensation and had to return the money. News outlets report the head of the Louisiana Workforce Commission apologized Thursday. Officials said those people will be sent revised notices, and most will be told they don’t owe anything. She says the erroneous notices were sent Sept. 9 and 10 to people who applied for benefits on March 29 and 30.