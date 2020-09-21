Stocks broadly lower … Illicit bank dealings alleged

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Monday as markets tumbled worldwide on worries about the pandemic’s economic pain. The S&P 500 ended with its fourth-straight loss, though a last-hour rally helped trim its decline by more than half. The S&P fell 38 points, or 1.2%, to 3,281. The Dow dropped 509, or 1.8%, to 27,147, while the Nasdaq composite lost 14 to 10,778. Industrial, health care and financial stocks accounted for much of the selling. Technology stocks recovered from an early slide to notch a gain.

NEW YORK (AP) — The financial sector took a pummeling on Wall Street following a report alleging that a number of big banks have continued to profit from illicit dealings with criminal networks despite previous warnings from regulators. The banks include JPMorgan, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, Deutsche Bank and Bank of New York Mellon. According to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, leaked government documents show that the banks continued moving illicit funds even after being warned of potential criminal prosecutions.

NEW YORK (AP) — The possibility of tougher restrictions to stem rising coronavirus counts in Europe are weighing on global financial markets. On Sunday, the British government reported its biggest daily rise in infections since early May. An official estimate shows new cases and hospital admissions are doubling every week. British Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty says: “We have, in a very bad sense, literally turned a corner,” after weeks of rising infections. London’s FTSE 100 dropped 3.4%. and other European markets were similarly weak.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The head of an electric truck startup that’s partnering with GM has resigned amid accusations of making false representations about the company’s technology. Shares in Arizona-based Nikola lost over 19% of their value in trading Monday, while GM was off nearly 5%. The company said late Sunday that founder and executive chairman Trevor Milton was stepping aside. Investment fund Hindenburg Research has accused the company of making false representations about its vehicles and technology. Nikola rejects that and has hired a lawyer for potential legal action.

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft is buying the company behind popular video games The Elder Scrolls, Doom and Fallout. The software giant says it’s paying $7.5 billion for ZeniMax Media, the parent company of video game publisher Bethesda Softworks. Microsoft said it is buying Bethesda in part to beef up its Xbox Game Pass game subscription service, which it says has over 15 million subscribers. Bethesda games, such as Starfield, which is currently in development, will launch on Xbox Game Pass the same day they launch on Xbox or computers. Microsoft has new consoles debuting on Nov. 10, the Xbox Series X and stripped down Series S version.