Stocks fall sharply…Household wealth rises…Cruise tests

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street, joining a global tumble for markets as the S&P 500 sinks more than 2%. Losses in Asia accelerated in Europe on the possibility of tougher restrictions to stem rising coronavirus counts. Bank stocks fell after a report alleged several are profiting from illicit dealings with criminal networks. Wall Street has struggled this month amid fears that stocks are expensive with the pandemic still worsening and Congress not delivering more economic aid.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans’ household wealth rebounded last quarter to a record high as the stock market quickly recovered from a pandemic-induced plunge in March. Yet the gains flowed mainly to the most affluent households even as tens of millions of people endured job losses and shrunken incomes. The Federal Reserve said households’ net worth jumped nearly 7% in the second quarter to $119 trillion.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A government watchdog says millions of Americans are in danger of missing coronavirus relief payments of up to $1,200 per individual because of incomplete government records. The Government Accountability Office, Congress’ auditing arm, said in a report Monday that possibly 8.7 million or more individuals who are eligible for the economic impact payments have yet to receive those payments because of inadequate IRS and Treasury Department records.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats controlling the House have unveiled a government-wide temporary funding bill to keep federal agencies up and running into December. The measure would prevent a partial shutdown of the government after the current budget year expires at the end of September. The stopgap funding bill comes as negotiations on a huge COVID-19 relief bill have collapsed and as the Capitol has been thrust into an unprecedented political drama with the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

UNDATED (AP) — Major cruise lines say they will test all passengers and crew for COVID-19 prior to boarding as part of their plan for resuming sailing in the Americas. The Cruise Lines International Association says its members will also require masks onboard and on shore excursions whenever physical distancing can’t be maintained. No date has been set for the resumption of cruising in the Americas.