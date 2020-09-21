Stocks falling…Some bank shares tumble

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling sharply in early trading on Wall Street today, joining a global tumble for markets. Losses began in Asia and accelerated in Europe on worries about the possibility of tougher restrictions on public life due to rising coronavirus counts. At 10:18 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was down 72 points, at 3,247. The Dow was down 168 points, at 10,624. And the Nasdaq was down 168 points, to 10,624.

UDATED (AP) — Shares of some major banks tumbled before the market open today following a report alleging those including JPMorgan, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, Deutsche Bank and Bank of New York Mellon continued to profit from illicit dealings with disreputable people and criminal networks despite being previously fined for similar actions. According to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, leaked government documents show that the banks continued moving illicit funds even after U.S. officials warned they’d face criminal prosecutions if they didn’t stop doing business with mobsters, fraudsters or corrupt regimes.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The head of an electric truck startup that’s partnering with GM has resigned amid accusations of making false representations about the company’s technology. Shares in Arizona-based Nikola were off some 35% in premarket trading today. The company said late Sunday that founder and executive chairman Trevor Milton was stepping aside. Investment fund Hindenburg Research has accused the company of making false representations about its vehicles and technology. Nikola rejects that and has hired a lawyer for potential legal action.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The economic recovery remains uncertain, incomplete and uneven in the 19 countries that use the euro currency. That was the assessment today from the head of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde. She told an assembly of French and German lawmakers that the rebound is under way. But she said its course will be determined by how successful countries are in containing the virus. Infection numbers have been rising in recent days across Europe. The ECB is pumping 1.35 trillion euros, or about $1.6 trillion, into the economy in the form of bond purchases.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Abu Dhabi, the conservative capital of the United Arab Emirates, is eliminating its licensing system for alcohol purchases for drinkers. That’s after Dubai loosened its own rules to boost sales and tourism amid the coronavirus pandemic. Previously, individuals had needed a license to purchase, transport or have alcohol in their homes. The new rules appear to only set an age limit of 21 and require drinkers to consume the beverages inside private homes or other licensed areas like bars. That would allow Muslims previously barred from obtaining licenses to be able to purchase from retailers. Government officials did not respond to requests for comment today from The Associated Press.