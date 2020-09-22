Stock rebound … Colorado layoffs … China-forced labor

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks shrugged off an early slide and closed higher on Wall Street. The S&P 500 climbed 1.1%, led by solid gains in technology and communications stocks, and companies that rely on consumer spending. Banks, health care and energy stocks closed lower. The S&P rose 34.51 points to 3,315. The Dow gained 140 to 27,288. The Nasdaq composite climbed 184 points, or 1.7%, to 10,963.

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has announced mandatory furloughs of state workers due to pandemic-related budget cuts and warned about a third wave of coronavirus outbreaks if the state’s upward trend continues. The number of days are based on an employee’s annual salary with exemptions for those necessary for the COVID-19 response, assisting Coloradans in finding jobs, and protecting public safety and roads, as well as workers earning $50,000 a year or less. “The public sector, too, needs to tighten its belts to get through this,” Polis said Tuesday at a press conference.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan bill aimed at keeping goods out of the U.S. that are made with the forced labor of detained ethnic minorities in China passed overwhelmingly in the House of Representatives today. That’s despite some concerns about the potential economic effects. The House voted 406-3 to declare that any goods produced in the vast Xinjiang region of northwestern China are presumptively made with the forced labor of detained Uighurs and other ethnic minorities, and therefore banned from being imported to the U.S. If enacted into law, it could have significant ripple effects in global trade.

UNDATED (AP) — Facebook says it has removed a small network of fake accounts and pages that originated in China and focused on disrupting political activity in the U.S. and several other countries. Facebook says the U.S.-focused activity was the limited and gained almost no following. The accounts posted material both in support of and against presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Facebook also removed a second network originating in the Philippines. The people behind the network tried to conceal their identities and location via virtual private networks and other methods.

NEW YORK (AP) — Something was missing in last week’s list of the 20 most-watched television programs in prime time, something that would have once seemed inconceivable. The Nielsen company’s list includes not a single scripted series — no dramas, no comedies — on what would normally be the eve of a new fall season. Halts in series production due to the coronavirus outbreak is the chief culprit. Instead, viewers are filling their time with football and basketball games, and a lot of news. There was at least one show that was ABOUT comedy and drama, with the annual airing of the Emmy Awards. But that set a record low for viewership.