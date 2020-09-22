Stocks drift higher…Cautious optimism…Brookfield cuts

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting higher on Wall Street, steadying themselves a day after tumbling amid a raft of worries about the pandemic and governments’ response to it. The S&P 500 was 0.3% higher in afternoon trading, on the heels of its first four-day losing streak since the market was selling off in February. Trading remains erratic, though, and indexes swung from small gains to losses through the morning.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are expressing cautious optimism that the U.S. economy is rebounding from the pandemic-induced recession with federal support, but warn that more help from the government is likely needed. Powell told the House Financial Services Committee that he believed the economy was “healing.” Mnuchin, the chief economic spokesman for the Trump administration, proclaimed that the country was in the “midst of the fastest economic recovery from any crisis in history” after the steepest plunge since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Striking a more cautious note, Powell noted that the job market has regained only about half the 22 million jobs that were lost in March and April.

NEW YORK (AP) — Brookfield Properties, one of the nation’s largest mall operators, is cutting 20% of its workforce in its retail division, as the pandemic has accelerated online shopping and resulted in a string of store closings and bankruptcies. The Chicago-based mall operator, which operates 170 mall properties, has more than 2,000 employees in it retail division. The news came as luxury fashion firm Ralph Lauren said that it was cutting 15% of its global workforce by the end of its fiscal year which ends in March.

BERLIN (AP) — Ten cities around the world have joined New York and London in committing to divest from fossil fuels companies as part of efforts to combat climate change. Cities including Berlin, Los Angeles and Oslo pledged to take “all possible steps to divest city assets from fossil fuel companies” and to boost investments in “climate solutions.” The cities, with 36 million residents, said they will ensure that pension funds and other public money will be invested in “a green and just recovery from COVID-19.”

DETROIT (AP) — The union that represents Canadian auto workers says it has reached a tentative three-year contract deal with Ford to build five new electric vehicles at a factory near Toronto. Unifor President Jerry Dias says the deal was reached early Tuesday after an all-night bargaining session. It includes $1.46 billion in factory investments at Ford’s three Canadian factories that employ about 6,000 workers.