Stocks slightly higher…Home sales up…Bleak economy seen

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street has opened slightly higher as markets recover from steep losses Monday. Most sectors are rising led by real estate and energy, and Big Tech stocks helped lift the S&P 500. Apple is up 1.6% and Amazon is up 2.2%. Investors have been spooked by a resurgence in coronavirus cases and new restrictions on business in parts of Europe and other countries.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Sales of existing homes rose 2.4% in August to its highest level since 2006 as the housing market continues to recover from a huge spring decline caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The National Association of Realtors says sales rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6 million homes sold last month. Overall sales are up 10.5% from a year ago.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds that most Americans view the nation’s economic situation as bleak. But a rising percentage also see signs of stability six weeks before Election Day — if not reasons for optimism. The new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 60% of Americans describe the national economy as poor and 40% deem it good. But only 28% say they expect things to get even worse in the year ahead.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is on track to pass a government-wide temporary funding bill to keep federal agencies fully up and running into December and prevent a partial shutdown of the government after the current budget year expires at the end of the month. House passage will send the measure to the GOP-controlled Senate and a potential floor fight, but there’s no appetite on either side for a government shutdown.

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has slammed the brakes on the country’s return to offices, saying people should work from home if possible to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Johnson on Tuesday announced a package of new restrictions, including a requirement for pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues in England to close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. He said Britain was at a “perilous turning point” and had to act now. People will have to wear face masks in taxis, as well as public transport.