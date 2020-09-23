Stocks mixed as tumult continues

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are mixed in early trading as Wall Street’s tumultuous month continues. The S&P 500 was 0.2% lower after giving up an earlier gain, the latest erratic trading for a market dominated by several sudden turns of momentum recently. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up less than 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.6%. Nike jumped 8.7% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 after it reported much stronger profit than analysts expected.

NEW YORK (AP) — Johnson & Johnson is beginning a huge final study to try to prove if a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine can protect against the virus. The study starting to will be one of the world’s largest coronavirus vaccine studies so far, testing the shot in 60,000 volunteers in the U.S., South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru. A handful of other vaccines in the U.S. and other countries are already in final-stage testing. Hopes are high that answers about at least one candidate being tested in the U.S. could come by year’s end, maybe sooner.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor using computer science to detect cancer and discover new drugs has won a new $1 million award for artificial intelligence. The world’s biggest AI society awarded its top prize today to Regina Barzilay, a professor at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. MIT says Barzilay is a breast cancer survivor whose 2014 diagnosis led her to shift her machine-learning work to creating systems for drug development and early cancer diagnosis. The new award is meant to elevate AI advancements to the level of a Nobel Prize or computer science’s Turing Award, while also highlighting AI’s potential societal benefits.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two oil-rich Arab Gulf states have suffered severe economic blows today as a major credit agency downgraded Kuwait for the first time and the United Arab Emirates acknowledged its economy would contract to a level last seen in 2009. The agency, Moody’s Investors Service, cut Kuwait’s debt rating for the first time, sounding the alarm over its liquidity risks. The UAE’s Central Bank reported the country’s gross domestic product is expected to shrink 5.2% for the year, worse than even the 3.5% drop that the International Monetary Fund predicted. It’s the steepest decline since 2009, when the global financial crisis plunged the Emirati economy into a lingering recession.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The president and CEO of the parent company of Minnesota Public Radio and American Public Media plans to step down. The announcement came Tuesday, the same day employees released a letter saying the company has fostered a harmful working environment for women and journalists of color. Jon McTaggart said he will leave American Public Media Group as soon as a replacement is found. Mary Brainerd, chairwoman of the MPR and APMG Board, and McTaggart sent a letter to employees saying they’re “deeply saddened by the pain felt by individuals within our organization.” McTaggart began working at the company in 1983 and began as CEO in 2011.