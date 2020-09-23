Stocks sharply lower, Google, Antitrust, CA to halt gas cars

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are closed sharply lower as losses accelerated in afternoon trading today on Wall Street. Technology stocks dragged major indexes. Apple lost 4.2% and Amazon sank 4.1%. The S&P gave up 78.65 points or 2.4% falling to 3,236.92 .The losses wiped out the market’s gains from the day before. Nike jumped to the biggest gain in the S&P after reporting stronger profit than analysts expected. The Dow lost 525.05 points, or 1.9%, to 26,763.13. The Nasdaq composite slid 330.65 points, or 3%, to 10,632.99. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gave up 45.50 points, or 3%, to 1,451.46.

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Trump administration moves toward antitrust action against search giant Google, it’s campaigning to enlist support from sympathetic state attorneys general across the country. Today, President Donald Trump pushed his campaign against Big Tech touting curbs on legal protections for social media platforms he denounces as biased against conservative views. The anticipated lawsuit against Google by the Justice Department could be the government’s biggest legal offensive to protect competition since the ground-breaking case against Microsoft almost 20 years ago. Lawmakers and consumer advocates accuse Google of abusing its dominance in online search and advertising to stifle competition.

SACREMENTO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state will halt sales of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035. Today, he ordered state regulators to come up with requirements to meet that goal. California would be the first state with such a rule, though Germany and France are among 15 other countries that have a similar requirement. His plan would not ban people from owning gas-powered cars or selling them on the used car market. But it would end the sales of all new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks in the state. California already has rules mandating a certain percentage of new car sales be electric or zero-emission vehicles.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal investigators are looking into whether a huge wildfire near Los Angeles was sparked by Southern California Edison utility equipment. Edison says it has turned over a section of an overhead conductor from the utility’s facility near a dam in the area where the Bobcat Fire started Sept. 6. The initial report of fire was near Cogswell Dam at 12:21 p.m. Sept. 6. The utility says five minutes earlier, at 12:16 p.m., a circuit at the substation experienced a possible disturbance or event. Edison says cameras captured smoke developing in the area around 12:10 p.m., prior to the activity on Edison’s circuit.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Uncle Ben’s rice brand is changing its name to Ben’s Original. Parent company Mars Inc. is the latest company to drop a logo criticized as a racial stereotype. Mars said the Ben’s Original packaging will hit stores in 2021. Since the 1940s, the rice boxes have featured a white-haired Black man, sometimes with a bowtie. Critics have said the image evoke servitude. Global President for Mars Food Fiona Dawson says the company is still deciding on an image to accompany the new name. Aunt Jemima and Eskimo Pie are among other brands that are retiring racial logos.