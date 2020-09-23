Tumultuous trading continues on Wall Street

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are falling in afternoon trading as Wall Street’s tumultuous month continues. The S&P 500 was 0.6% lower after giving up an earlier gain. The Dow and the Nasdaq were also down. Nike jumped to one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 after reporting stronger profit than analysts expected. Airlines and other companies that would benefit from a reopening economy rose slightly. But several Big Tech stocks are weakening, the latest drops in their September swoon.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chairman Jerome Powell is defending the Federal Reserve’s efforts to support the economy from assertions that its programs bungled aspects of its response to the pandemic-induced recession. A House subcommittee released a staff analysis that found that a program in which the Fed bought corporate bonds to try to support companies struggling in the pandemic included buying bonds from companies that laid off more than 1 million workers since March. The report concluded that 383 companies whose bonds were bought by the Fed had continued to pay dividends to shareholders, with 95 of those companies also laying off workers.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans won’t be allowed to bring home cigars and rum from Cuba under new measures President Donald Trump says will help to financially starve the island’s government. Trump announced the action as he tries to boost his appeal among Cuban-Americans, who are a crucial voting bloc in the battleground state of Florida. Trump says U.S. travelers will also be prohibited from staying at hotels and other lodging owned by the Cuban government. In announcing the sanctions, the Republican president reaffirmed his administration’s solidary with the Cuban people, whose descendants in the U.S. often vote for the GOP.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state will halt sales of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035. He ordered state regulators today to come up with requirements to meet that goal. California would be the first state with such a rule, though Germany and France are among countries that have a similar requirement. His plan would not bar people from owning gas-powered cars or selling them on the used car market. But it would end the sales of all new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks in the state. California already has rules mandating a certain percentage of new car sales be electric or zero-emission vehicles.

NEW YORK (AP) — Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf is apologizing for comments he made about the difficulty of finding qualified Black executives. Scharf said in a memo released this week that “there is a very limited pool of black talent to recruit from” in corporate America. The comments and similar statements made in a Zoom meeting led to an intense backlash in Washington and from advocacy groups. In a prepared statement today Scharf said the comments he made reflect “my own unconscious bias.”