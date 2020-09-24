Global shares lower…CA push for gasoline-powered vehicles

Biz/Tech

UNDATED (AP) — Global shares are lower today as caution has set in after a retreat on Wall Street driven by a decline in technology shares. In early trading, France’s CAC 40 fell nearly 0.7%. Germany’s DAX dipped 0.5%. Britain’s FTSE 100 shed 0.7%. In Asia, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei closed 1.1% lower. South Korea’s Kospi sank 2.6%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.8%, while the Shanghai Composite gave up 1.7%. U.S. shares look set to drift lower, with Dow futures falling 0.2% and S&P 500 futures slipping 0.2%.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California plans to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks in 15 years. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday ordered state regulators to develop new rules that would make California the first state to ban sales of new gas-powered cars. Newsom’s plan would not stop people from owning such vehicles or selling them in the used car market. But it would prevent the sale of new ones beginning in 2035.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s top treasury official is preparing to announce a new program to help workers hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. He’s been under pressure from businesses and labor unions to step in with more direct support for people in precarious work situations. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to unveil a package of economic measures during a speech to lawmakers today. It includes an income support program that would subsidize the wages of workers whose hours are cut due to the pandemic. The plan comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the U.K. The government reported 6,178 new confirmed cases Wednesday, a 25% increase from the previous day and the highest daily total since May 1.

DALLAS (AP) — A major provider of software services to local governments across the United States has told customers that an unknown intruder broke into its phone and information technology systems. It could not immediately be determined whether ransomware may have been involved. Plano, Texas-based Tyler Technologies said in an email to customers that it discovered the breach Wednesday morning. It says it has contacted law enforcement and enlisted outside cybersecurity help. Tyler’s customers include Des Moines, Hartford and St. Louis, according to a 2019 copy of its website on the Internet Archive. The company did not immediately respond to phone calls and emails.

TURNER, Ore. (AP) — Smoke from the West Coast wildfires has tainted grapes in some of the nation’s most celebrated wine regions. The resulting ashy flavor could spell disaster for the 2020 vintage. The smoke from this year’s blazes has been especially bad — thick enough to obscure vineyards drooping with clusters of grapes almost ready for harvest. Growers are trying to assess the extent of the smoke damage in California, Oregon and Washington.