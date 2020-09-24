Stocks higher, for now

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising in afternoon trading on Wall Street, as volatility continues to be the dominant force in this tumultuous month for the market. The S&P 500 was 0.8% higher, after earlier yo-yoing between small losses and gains. The day’s headline report showed that 870,000 workers filed for unemployment claims last week, a worse number than economists expected. But stocks recovered from their early losses following a report on home sales that was much stronger than economists expected. A turnaround for Big Tech stocks also helped to lift the market. The market’s momentum has shifted with lightning speed recently, often changing direction by the hour.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many American workers applying for unemployment benefits after being thrown out of a job by the coronavirus face a new complication: states’ efforts to prevent fraud have delayed or disrupted their payments. California has said it will stop processing new applications for two weeks as it seeks to reduce backlogs and stop phony claims. Pennsylvania has found that up to 10,000 inmates are improperly receiving aid. The biggest threat is posed by sophisticated international fraud rings that often use stolen identities to apply for benefits. The bogus applications have combined with large backlogs and miscounts to make unemployment benefit data, a key economic indicator, a less-reliable measure of the nation’s job market.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO’-shin) and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell say the government’s top priorities in any new economic relief package should be to provide affordable loans to small businesses and further support for millions of Americans who remain unemployed. With the prospects for any new federal aid package appearing dim, members of the Senate Banking Committee pressed both officials today to list improvements that could be quickly made in the nearly $3 trillion in support that Congress has passed to fight the pandemic-induced recession that’s left nearly 11 million people still jobless.

CAMP HILL, Pa. (AP) — Rite Aid topped Wall Street expectations for the fiscal second quarter and gave a revised annual forecast, one quarter after withdrawing it due to COVID-19 uncertainty. The drugstore chain said today that its quarterly loss shrank to $13.2 million from $79.3 million in the previous year’s quarter. An income tax drop, an inventory credit and pharmacy sales growth helped. Rite Aid now expects full-year results to range from a loss of 67 cents per share to earnings of 9 cents per share. The company runs more than 2,400 pharmacies in 18 states and provides pharmacy benefits through its Elixir business.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Spotify and the makers of Fortnite and Tinder are taking on Apple and Google as part of a newly formed coalition calling for “fair treatment” in the way the tech giants run their app stores. The Coalition for App Fairness, a Washington-based nonprofit, launched today to advocate for legal and regulatory changes. Those could include measures that could block Apple and Google from favoring their own apps in the iPhone and Android operating systems they control. The activism from smaller rivals adds to scrutiny the tech giants are facing from U.S. and European regulators and lawmakers.