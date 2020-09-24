Stocks swing between losses and gains

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are swinging between losses and gains on Wall Street in another round of volatile trading. The headline report showed that 870,000 workers filed for unemployment claims last week, a worse number than economists expected. But stocks recovered from their early losses following a report on home sales that was much stronger than economists expected. A turnaround for Big Tech stocks also helped to lift the market.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of people seeking U.S. unemployment aid rose slightly last week to 870,000, a historically high figure that shows that the viral pandemic is still squeezing restaurants, airlines, hotels and many other businesses six months after it first erupted. The figure coincides with evidence that some newly laid-off Americans are facing delays in receiving unemployment benefits as state agencies intensify efforts to combat fraudulent applications and clear their pipelines of a backlog of jobless claims.

NEW YORK (AP) — Sales of new homes rose by a very strong 4.8% in August to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.01 million units. The gains reported today by the Commerce Department follow steep declines in March and April when COVID-19 infections spread in the U.S. That pace picked back up in the summer, driving home prices in many places to record highs. The median price of a new home sold last month was $312,800.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Average rates on long-term mortgages are up slightly this week but remain at historically low levels. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year home loan edged up to 2.90% from 2.87% last week. One year ago, the rate averaged 3.64%. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage also rose, to 2.40% from 2.35% last week.

LONDON (AP) — Facebook’s long-awaited oversight board that will act as a referee on whether specific content is allowed on the tech giant’s platforms is set to launch in October. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced two years ago that he was setting up the quasi-independent board, following criticism that the company wasn’t moving fast enough to remove misinformation, hate speech and malign influence campaigns. The board is intended to rule on thorny content issues, such as when Facebook or Instagram posts constitute hate speech. The board said it’s testing newly deployed technical systems and if those tests go to plan, it would start accepting and reviewing appeals from users in mid to late October.