Stocks move higher

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Major stock indexes are higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street but the S&P 500 is still heading for a fourth straight week of losses amid the market’s September swoon. The S&P 500 was up 1.1% after flip-flopping between small gains and losses a few times after trading opened. The benchmark index is still on pace for a loss of 1.2% this week, which would give the S&P 500 its first four-week losing streak in more than a year. The decline for September is about 6%, following five straight months of gains. Big Tech stocks turned from early losses to gains. Apple was up 3.1%. Microsoft rose 2.1%, and Google’s parent company was up 0.8%.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis has lifted all restrictions on restaurants and other businesses in Florida in a move to reopen the state’s economy despite the spread of the coronavirus. The Republican governor’s action today is sure to stoke debate in a politically crucial state, where the pandemic has become intertwined with politics. His order allows restaurants across Florida to immediately reopen at full capacity — and prevents cities and counties from ordering restaurants to close without justifying it for economic or health reasons.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Landlords are going to courts around the country, claiming that a national eviction moratorium unfairly strains their finances and infringes on their rights as property owners. At least 25 such lawsuits have been filed, including federal challenges of President Donald Trump’s directive halting evictions for many renters through year’s end. In Memphis, Tennessee, seven landlords who manage or own more than 5,000 rental units filed a sweeping complaint this month. The Centers for Disease Control imposed the eviction ban in its capacity to protect public health, calling it an effective measure against the spread of coronavirus among people who could be left homeless.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A company that failed to adequately inform women of dangerous side effects related to permanent pelvic mesh devices will be required to pay $60 million, according to a settlement announced this week by state attorney generals across the U.S. The money from C.R. Bard, Inc. and its parent company Becton, Dickinson and Company, will be spread out among 48 states and the District of Columbia. For example, Arizona will receive $1.15 million. Mississippi is set to receive around $840,000.

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A spokesperson for Shell says the oil company is seeking an extension of leases it holds in Alaska as a way to make the leases more attractive to a potential buyer and does not itself plan a return to operations in the state. Curtis Smith says the leases for which the company is seeking an extension represent the bulk of leases Shell still holds in Alaska. The comments come after news media, including The Associated Press, reported that Shell Offshore Inc. had applied to form the West Harrison Bay Unit to explore in state waters off the North Slope region.