Stocks wobble

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are wobbling in the latest bout of erratic trading on Wall Street. The S&P 500 has already flipped between small gains and losses a few times since the opening bell. It’s on pace for a loss of 2.1% this week, which would give the index its first four-week losing streak in more than a year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was edging lower in early trading while the Nasdaq was slightly higher.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods increased just 0.4% in August following a much larger gain in the previous month. It’s the fourth straight monthly increase, but the most recent uptick was far weaker than the 11.7% surge in July, according to Commerce Department data. Economists had expected production to ease somewhat after manufacturers rebounded strongly in previous months from COVID-19 related shutdowns, but the growth in August was less than half what economists had projected.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is seeking an immediate ban on downloads of WeChat in Apple and Google app stores, saying the Chinese-owned messaging service is a threat to the security of the United States. Last week the Commerce Department moved to ban WeChat from U.S. app stores, but on Saturday a judge in California agreed to delay the restrictions. In a filing today, the Justice Department asked for an immediate ban while the case works its way through court. The Justice Department says the U.S. will suffer irreparable harm, both substantive and procedural, if the court does not stay its decision.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A group of prominent Facebook critics are launching their version of an “oversight board” to rival the company’s own. The group includes one of the social network’s early investors and a journalist facing jail time in the Philippines. They say Facebook is taking too long to set up its oversight panel, which they argue is too limited in its scope and autonomy.

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating speed sensor problems with Mercedes-Benz Sprinter full-size vans that could cause unwanted acceleration. The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers about 160,000 Sprinter 2500 and 3500 vans from the 2011 through 2018 model years. The agency says it has 44 complaints of rear wheel speed sensor problems that caused large fluctuations in speed and erratic transmission shifting. There were no reports of crashes or injuries. The agency says it will investigate how often the problem happens and the safety consequences. The probe could lead to a recall.