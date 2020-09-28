Stocks rally…Growth didn’t reduce gap…Pilots back deal

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are rallying, as Wall Street claws back some of its sharp and sudden September losses. The S&P 500 was 1.8% higher in afternoon trading, following up on its first four-week losing streak in more than a year. Several companies announced big mergers and acquisitions, which helped to push markets higher. Big Tech stocks were also rebounding from their sharp September drops.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve says the solid growth that the United States enjoyed before the viral pandemic paralyzed the economy this spring failed to reduce racial disparities in Americans’ income and wealth from 2016 through 2019. Though Black and Hispanic households reported sharper gains in wealth than white households, those increases weren’t enough to narrow the racial gaps. The Fed says the typical white family possessed eight times the wealth of Black families and five times the wealth of Hispanic families.

UNDATED (AP) — Pilots at United Airlines have voted to approve a deal that will avoid furloughs at one of the nation’s biggest carriers. United was set to furlough about 2,850 pilots later this week and more next year barring a recovery in travel, which has been devastated by the virus pandemic. The Air Line Pilots Association said Monday that the deal will allow United to spread a reduced amount of flying across the airline’s 13,000 pilots to save jobs at least until next June.

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization and partners have agreed to a plan to roll out 120 million rapid-diagnostic tests for the coronavirus to help lower- and middle-income countries make up ground in a testing gap with richer countries. But it’s not fully funded yet. WHO last week issued an emergency-use listing for the antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests in the program. The program initially requires $600 million for tests priced at $5 apiece, and is to get started as early as next month to provide better access to areas where it’s harder to reach with PCR tests that are used often in many wealthier nations.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The head of the European Central Bank says it will add more stimulus if that becomes necessary. ECB head Christine Lagarde says ongoing stimulus amounting to 1.35 trillion euros is giving the economy a significant boost already against the headwinds from the pandemic. She told members of the European Parliament on Monday that even more stimulus could be forthcoming if needed.