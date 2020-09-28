Stocks rally … Postal Service ordered to halt cuts

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — The stock market clawed back some of its September losses. The S&P 500 rose 1.6%, following up on its first four-week losing streak in more than a year, gaining 53 points Monday to 3,351. It’s still down 4.2% for the month. The Dow 410 points, or 1.5%, to 27,584, while the Nasdaq composite climbed 203.96 points, or 1.9%, to 11,117.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge in Philadelphia has joined others around the country in ordering the U.S. Postal Service to halt recent service cuts. Critics say the mail delays threaten the integrity of the presidential election. A spokesperson called election mail the agency’s “number one priority.” U.S. District Judge Gerald McHugh Jr. says six states and District of Columbia presented “compelling evidence” from the Postal Service itself that shows “a pronounced increase in mail delays” since July. An agreement reached in a similar New York case calls for the agency to handle ballots as First Class Mail whenever possible.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A U.S. district judge has dismissed New Mexico’s privacy claims against Google. The judge concluded in a ruling Friday that federal laws and regulations do not require direct consent from parents when schools participate in Google’s education platforms. The company had asked that the case be dismissed, saying in court filings that it hasn’t violated any laws. New Mexico can amend its complaint, and Attorney General Hector Balderas said Monday he will continue to litigate to protect child privacy rights. The lawsuit was filed in February 2020, alleging that Google violated state and federal laws by collecting personal information.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A major hospital chain operating in the U.S. and Britain says its computer networks were knocked offline by an unspecified security issue. Universal Health Services, which has 400 hospitals and clinics, said on its website Monday that its network was offline and doctors an nurses had to resort to paper records. It said no patient or employee data appeared to have been accessed. People posting online claiming to be employees of the chain said its network was hit by ransomware.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The tax-avoidance strategies that President Donald Trump capitalized on to shrink his tax burden to essentially zero are surprisingly common among major real estate developers and other uber-wealthy Americans. Yet tax experts say Trump, a property mogul turned politician, pushed those strategies to the limit and perhaps to the breaking point. A New York Times report Sunday found that Trump paid only $750 in taxes in both 2016 and 2017 — and none at all in 11 of the 18 years that the newspaper examined.