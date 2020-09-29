Global stocks mixed…Hospital chain cyberattack

Biz/Tech

UNDATED (AP) — Global stocks are mixed today after Wall Street rallied as investors looked ahead to a debate between President Donald Trump and his challenger in the November election, Joe Biden. In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London lost 0.9% and Frankfurt’s DAX shed 0.7%. The CAC 40 in Paris retreated 0.5%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.2% higher while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong retreated 0.8%. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo edged 0.1% higher. The Kospi in Seoul advanced 0.9%. Wall Street is expected to open lower, with Dow and S&P futures down.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. computer networks of a major hospital chain have been knocked offline in a cyberattack. Universal Health Services, which has more than 250 facilities in the U.S., acknowledged the outage Monday but would not confirm whether ransomware was responsible. Doctors and nurses at affected hospitals and clinics had to resort to paper records and described chaotic conditions, with lab work backed up. The company says no patient or employee data appears to have been accessed. The company also has hospitals in the United Kingdom, but a spokeswoman says its operations in that country were not affected.

MITO, Japan (AP) — Japanese telecoms giant Nippon Telegraph & Telephone, or NTT, says it will spend $38 billion to buy out and take private its mobile unit NTT DoCoMo as it restructures for the 5G era. The deal is one of the largest buy outs ever. NTT and NTT DoCoMo executives say the plan is intended to make the NTT group more competitive as Japan modernizes its telecommunications networks. Reports say it would enable the mobile carrier to offer cheaper rates as it defends its leading market share against rivals such as SoftBank and KDDI.

PARIS (AP) — France’s environment minister says there will be a gradual ban in the coming years on the use of wild animals in traveling circuses and on keeping dolphins and killer whales in captivity in marine parks. Minister Barbara Pompili says bears, tigers, lions, elephants and other wild animals won’t be allowed any more in travelling circuses “in the coming years.” Beginning immediately, France’s three marine parks won’t be able to bring in nor breed dolphins and killer whales any more. The measures would also bring an end to mink farming. The ban does not apply to wild animals in other permanent shows and in zoos.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Oakland African American Chamber of Commerce has raised $1 million for a “resiliency fund” to help Black-owned businesses stay afloat during the pandemic. It’s one of several such funds in the U.S. and a nod to the disproportionate impact the virus has on African American families and the difficulty Black businesses have in landing bank loans. The chamber’s CEO, Cathy Adams, says the grants continue a tradition of Black people helping each other in times of need. Community organizers in Portland, Oregon, have raised more than $1.7 million to help Black residents with bills, groceries and rent.