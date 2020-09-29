Stocks lower…Manipulating markets…Tampa airport tests

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have been lower in afternoon trading as the market cooled off following a rally the day before and as investors waited for the debate between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump. Markets are watching the November election’s impact on tax policy and how long it might take to determine the winner. The S&P 500 index was down 0.6% after briefly flirting with small gains in the early going. Banks, energy companies and stocks that rely heavily on consumer spending had some of the biggest losses, while several big technology and communications companies were higher.

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase is admitting to manipulating the markets for precious metals and U.S. Treasuries, agreeing to pay $920 million in fines and penalties for the illegal behavior. U.S. financial regulators and the Department of Justice said traders at JPMorgan used a tactic known as “spoofing” over an eight-year period. Spoofing is when traders send trading signals into a market, with no intention of buying or selling at those prices, in order to move a market in one direction or another.

NEW YORK (AP) — Luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has filed a countersuit against Tiffany over their ruined merger deal. The company notes that conditions necessary to close the $16.2 billion acquisition of the jewelry chain have not been met. The lawsuit is the latest legal spat between the companies over what would have been the biggest deal in the luxury market. It follows a lawsuit that Tiffany filed earlier this month against LVMH after the French conglomerate pulled out of the pact.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa International Airport says it will test passengers for coronavirus in the terminal. The Florida airport and BayCare Health System will offer voluntary testing for any passenger departing from or arriving at the airport. The tests are open to anyone who has flown, or is flying within three days, and can show proof of travel.

DETROIT (AP) — About 40,000 workers in the airline industry are facing layoffs on Thursday unless Congress comes up with another aid package. Many are worried about how they’ll pay for rents, mortgages and food, or for health insurance. A clause in the $25 billion aid package to airlines at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic prevented them from laying off workers. But that clause expires on Thursday. Some workers are holding out hope that another agreement can still be reached.