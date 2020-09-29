Stocks mixed…Confidence gains…Home prices rise

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are off to a mixed start as the market cooled off following a rally the day before and as investors waited for the presidential debate between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump. Banks and industrial companies had some of the biggest losses shortly after the opening bell, while several big technology and communications companies were higher. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% after drifting between small gains and losses in the early going. European markets were broadly lower and Asian markets finished mixed. Treasury yields fell. Energy prices also fell.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence posted a better-than-expected gain in September but remains well below the levels reached before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the economy in the spring. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index rose to a reading of 101.8 in September, up from 86.3 in August. The increase came from a more favorable view of current business and labor market conditions as well as renewed optimism about the short-term outlook.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home prices rose at a faster pace in July as the housing market continued to show strength during the coronavirus outbreak. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, rose 3.9% in July from a year earlier, up from a 3.5% annual gain in June. The 20-city index released Tuesday excluded prices from the Detroit metropolitan area index because of delays related to pandemic at the recording office in Wayne County, which includes Detroit. Phoenix, Seattle and Charlotte, North Carolina, reported the biggest year-over-year gains.

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon is introducing new palm recognition technology in a pair of Seattle stores and sees broader uses in places like stadiums and offices. Customers at the stores near Amazon’s campus can now choose to flash a palm for entry and to buy goods. The company chose palm recognition, according to Dilip Kumar, vice president of Physical Retail & Technology, because it’s more private than other biometric technology.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — With the help of Molson Coors, Coca-Cola will start selling the “hard stuff” — hard seltzer, that is. The companies said the new alcoholic beverage will come in the form of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, which they hope to have on shelves in the first half of 2021. Molson Coors, which has two other seltzer brands in its portfolio, will handle the marketing, sales and distribution of the alcohol-infused mineral water, a product that has seen massive growth in the U.S. recently.