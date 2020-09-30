Stocks climb on Wall Street on hopes for stimulus deal

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is rallying on rising hopes that Washington might pierce through its paralyzing partisanship to offer more aid for the economy. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO’-shin) said at a conference that he will talk with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about a potential stimulus deal this afternoon. The S&P 500 was up 1% in early trading. After setting a record early this month, the index has been mostly tumbling on a wide range of worries. It’s still on pace for a 3.7% drop in September. That would be its first monthly loss since March.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy plunged at a record rate in the spring but is poised to break a record for an increase in the just-ending July-September quarter. The Commerce Department reports that the gross domestic product, the economy’s total output of goods and services, fell at a rate of 31.4% in the April-June quarter. The government’s final look at the second quarter showed a decline that was almost four times larger than the previous record, a fall of 10% in the first quarter of 1958 when Dwight Eisenhower was president. But economists believe the economy will expand at an annual rate of 30% in the current quarter as businesses have re-opened and millions of people have gone back to work. That would shatter the old record for a quarterly GDP increase, a 16.7% surge in the first quarter of 1950 when Harry Truman was president.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in August, suggesting the hot U.S. housing market will continue well into fall. The National Association of Realtors says its index of pending sales rose 8.8% to a record high of 132.8. An index of 100 represents the level of contract activity in 2001. It had sunk to a low of 69 in April, when buyers and sellers were sidelined as the coronavirus swept through the U.S. Contract signings are a barometer of finalized purchases over the next two months, so this month’s numbers point to continued strong sales into October.

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles in North America because the backup cameras can show distorted images or suddenly go dark. The recall covers most 2020 versions of Ford’s F-Series trucks, as well as the 2020 Explorer, Mustang, Transit, Expedition, Escape, Ranger and Edge. Also included are the Lincoln Nautilus and Corsair. F-Series trucks are the top-selling vehicle in the U.S. The company says in documents posted Wednesday by the government that a poor electrical connection is causing the problem. Dealers will replace the rearview camera at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start Nov. 7.

UNDATED (AP) — The U.S. government says it will block palm oil shipments from one of Malaysia’s biggest producers, citing widespread labor abuses. An executive assistant commissioner at U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Trade said today that the agency will detain shipments of palm oil and its products from FGV Holdings Berhad in Malaysia. The order will be effective immediately. An Associated Press investigation into the $65 billion palm oil industry found labor abuses among an invisible workforce consisting of millions of men, women and children from some of the poorest corners of Asia.