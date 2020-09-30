Stocks rally, COVID-19 rescue package talks continue

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rallied on Wall Street today, but only after zooming up, down and back up again in a fitting end to a wild month and quarter. Prospects for additional support from Congress for the economy helped drive the day’s trading. By the end of trading, momentum had returned, and the S&P rose 27.53 points, or 0.8%, to 3,363.00. The Dow gained 329.04, or 1.2%, to 27,781.70, and the Nasdaq composite added 82.26, or 0.7%, to 11,167.51. It was the last day of a strong quarter for the market, where the S&P rallied 8.5% to follow up on its 20% surge in the spring.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO’-shin) have wrapped up an “extensive conversation” on a huge COVID-19 rescue package. The face-to-face meeting on Wednesday was a last-ditch effort to seal a tentative accord on an additional round of coronavirus relief before Election Day. Pelosi says the two will continue to talk. They are aiming for an agreement that would permit another round of $1,200 direct stimulus payments, restore bonus pandemic jobless benefits, speed aid to schools and extend assistance to airlines, restaurants and other struggling businesses.

BOSTON (AP) — Seventeen years after it was born with the help of CIA seed money, the data-mining outfit Palantir Technologies is finally going public in the biggest Wall Street tech offering since last year’s debut of Slack and Uber. Never profitable and dogged by ethical objections for assisting in the Trump administration’s deportation crackdown, the company forged ahead today with a direct listing of its stock, gaining 31% in its first trading day. Palantir listed existed shares for public trading and closed today at $9.50.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Today, a court has OK’d an $800 million payout by casino company MGM Resorts International and its insurers to some 4,400 relatives and victims of the Las Vegas Strip shooting. The deal comes a day before the third anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The deal settles dozens of lawsuits in several states with relatives of the 58 people and many of the more than 850 injured. They were at an open-air concert when a gunman opened fire Oct. 1, 2017, from upper floor windows at the Mandalay Bay resort.

DETROIT (AP) — The former president of the United Auto Workers has pleaded guilty to an embezzlement scheme. Dennis Williams says he suspected that union dues were being used for golf, lodging and fancy meals but that he “deliberately looked away” and enjoyed the bounty. Williams is the latest senior leader at the UAW to plead guilty in the government’s investigation of corruption in the upper ranks of the union. The probe has resulted in the convictions of 11 people, including another former president, Gary Jones. Williams was accused of conspiring with others to cover up the source of cash for boozy meals, premium cigars, golf and lodging in Palm Springs, California.