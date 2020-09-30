Stocks rally

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is rallying on rising hopes hope that Washington may break through its partisanship to deliver more aid for the economy. The S&P 500 was up 1.6% in afternoon trading, though it’s still on pace to close out its first monthly loss since March. The gains have been widespread. Technology companies were leading, but airlines and other travel-related stocks were also doing well.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO’-shin) are making a last-ditch effort to seal a tentative accord on an additional round of COVID-19 relief. Meanwhile, the Democratic-controlled House is moving on a separate track to overrun GOP opposition and pass a $2.2 trillion COVID-19 rescue bill as one of their final acts before leaving Washington to campaign. Mnuchin and Pelosi are expected to continue negotiations today in hopes of a deal. They are aiming for an agreement that would permit another round of $1,200 direct stimulus payments, restore bonus pandemic jobless benefits, speed aid to schools and extend assistance to airlines, restaurants and other struggling businesses.

UNDATED (AP) — The head of the Federal Aviation Administration is sitting in the captain’s seat for a test flight of Boeing’s grounded 737 Max. FAA Adminstrator Stephen Dickson’s test flight took off today near Seattle. Dickson is a pilot who flew for the military and Delta Air Lines. The Max has been grounded since March 2019 after two deadly crashes. Meanwhile, in Washington a congressional committee approved legislation to change the way the FAA certifies new planes. The bill gives FAA approval over picking employees of companies including Boeing who perform safety analysis for the agency.

UNDATED (AP) — U.S. restaurants are moving warily into fall, hoping their slow recovery persists despite the new challenge of chilly weather and a pandemic that’s expected to claim even more lives. New York opens indoor dining today, restricting capacity to 25%. San Francisco may do the same as early as this week. Chicago is raising its indoor capacity from 25% to 40% tomorrow. The National Restaurant Association says nearly 100,000 U.S. restaurants have shut their doors since the pandemic began. Employment rose in the last four months, but there are still 2.5 million fewer restaurant workers than there were in February.

UNDATED (AP) — In RVs, rental homes and five-star resorts, families untethered by the constraints of physical classrooms for their kids have turned the new school year into an extended summer vacation. Some have been lured by the ailing hotel industry catering to parents with remote learners through “roadschooling” amenities. Travel consultants say the change of scene for desperate work- and school-from-home families boils down to risk versus reward. So-called “school from paradise” packages guarantee dedicated workspaces for children. In addition to private tutors and classroom settings, some are adding after-school activities, including sports training for student athletes.