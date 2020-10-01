Stocks start out higher

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are making modest gains in early trading on Wall Street on hopes that Washington can get past its partisanship to deliver more support for the economy. The S&P 500 was 0.7% higher amid continuing talks on a deal that could send more cash to Americans, restore jobless benefits for laid-off workers and deliver assistance to industries hit hard by the pandemic. Treasury yields rose after a report indicated the pace of layoffs may have slowed last week. Major companies have also announced even more layoffs this week, which means the clock is ticking on Washington to offer more support.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits declined last week to a still-high 837,000, evidence that the economy is struggling to sustain a tentative recovery that began this summer. The Labor Department’s report suggests that companies are still cutting a historically high number of jobs. However, the weekly numbers have become less reliable as states have increased their efforts to root out fraudulent claims and process earlier applications that have piled up. California, which accounts for more than one-quarter of the nation’s aid applications, provided the same figure this week as it did the previous week. That’s because the state has stopped accepting new jobless claims for two weeks so it can implement anti-fraud technology and address a backlog of applications.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer spending slowed in August while personal incomes fell, reflecting the expiration of the $600 weekly benefit for the unemployed. The Commerce Department says spending grew by just 1%, the weakest showing since spending actually fell 12.7% in April after the coronavirus pandemic shut down large parts of the economy. The 2.7% drop in incomes followed a gain of 0.5% in July. The August drop reflected the expiration of the $600 expanded unemployment benefit on July 31. Congress has so far failed to come up with a new virus relief package that would restore that benefit.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commerce Department says construction spending increased 1.4% in August, led by a surge in spending on single-family homes. The August gain was double the 0.7% increase seen in July. Spending on residential construction was up 3.7% with a 5.5% rise in spending on single-family homes offsetting a 0.1% dip in apartment construction, a smaller and more volatile sector. Spending on nonresidential construction fell by 0.3% with hotels, office building and shopping centers all suffering declines. Total government construction was up a slight 0.1% with spending on highway projects up 1.9%.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S manufacturing grew at a slightly slower pace last month, as it continues to rebound from spring’s coronavirus recession. The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, says its manufacturing index fell to 55.4 in September from 56 in August. Anything above 50 signals growth, and U.S. manufacturing has been expanding for five straight months. The ISM reported that new orders and production grew in September, though at a slower pace. Employment contracted for the 14th straight month, though with a reading of 49.6, came very close to expansion for the first time since July 2019.