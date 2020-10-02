Stocks down, but off morning lows

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are down in early trading as Wall Street reacts to news that President Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus. But stocks have pared their earlier losses, with the S&P 500 recovering more than half of its 1.7% drop at the start of trading. Also stirring up the market’s movements was the latest report on jobs growth, which showed employers slowed their hiring last month.

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added 661,000 jobs in September, the third straight month of slower hiring. Today’s report from the Labor Department shows that the economy has recovered only slightly more than half the 22 million jobs that were wiped out by the viral pandemic. The roughly 10 million jobs that remain lost exceed the number that the nation shed during the entire 2008-2009 Great Recession. It’s the final jobs report before the presidential election.

UNDATED (AP) — Tesla says its third-quarter sales rose 44% from a year ago as global demand for its electric vehicles proved stronger than most other automakers. The company says it delivered 139,000 SUVs and sedans from July through September compared with 97,000 deliveries during the same period a year ago. The sales outpaced Wall Street estimates. The sales increase bodes well for Tesla to post its fifth straight profitable quarter when it releases third-quarter earnings later this month.

LONDON (AP) — Retail giant Walmart has agreed to sell its British chain of supermarkets, Asda. It’s selling to the investors behind an international group of gas stations and food shops in a deal that values Asda at 6.8 billion pounds, or $8.8 billion. Walmart will retain a minority stake and a seat of the board. The parties issued a joint statement today that did not provide further details of the deal. Walmart has been shedding some of its international operations in recent years.

UNDATED (AP) — Airbnb will prohibit one-night rentals over Halloween weekend as part of its ongoing effort to crack down on party houses. The action comes nearly a year after a deadly shooting at an Airbnb in Orinda, California. Five people were killed in the shooting, which happened during an unauthorized Halloween party. Airbnb says it will ban one-night rentals of entire homes in the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 30 or Oct. 31. Previously booked rentals will be canceled and Airbnb will offer refunds. Airbnb says it will also look more closely at two- and three-night reservations during that period.