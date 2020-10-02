Stocks lower, Hiring slowed, Congress eyeing Airline bailout

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s major stock indexes fell today after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, but the losses ended up milder than investors braced for early in the morning. The S&P lost 1% after paring an earlier 1.7% drop. Still, most of the stocks in the index were higher, and the S&P managed to close out its first winning week in the last five. The Dow swung from a loss of 433 points to a gain of 44 points through the day. It ended at 27,682.81, down 134.09 points, or 0.5%. The Nasdaq composite fell 251.49, or 2.2%, at 11,075.02.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The final jobs report before Election Day a month from now showed hiring slowed in September even as the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 7.9% — a mixed result for President Donald Trump, who has staked his reelection in part on the economy. The Labor Department said today that employers added just 661,000 jobs last month amid the coronavirus outbreak, down from 1.5 million in August and 1.8 million in July. While unemployment fell from 8.4% in August, that mainly reflected a decline in the number of people seeking work, rather than a surge in hiring. The government doesn’t count people as unemployed if they aren’t actively looking for a job.

UNDATED (AP) — With airlines starting to furlough thousands of workers, Congress is making another effort to give a bailout to the troubled industry. House Democrats have introduced a new plan to give the airlines and their contractors up to $28.8 billion to avoid furloughs for six more months. The move comes after American and United began laying off 32,000 workers. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she wants the airlines to delay those furloughs while Congress works on providing aid. Airlines are slashing costs to survive a pandemic that has devastated air travel. The number of people getting on planes in the U.S. is down nearly 70% from a year ago.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tesla’s third-quarter sales rose 44% from a year ago as global demand for its electric vehicles proved stronger than most other automakers. The company said it delivered 139,000 SUVs and sedans from July through September compared with 97,000 deliveries during the same period a year ago. The sales outpaced Wall Street estimates. Analysts polled by data provider FactSet expected the company to sell 137,000 vehicles during the quarter. The sales increase bodes well for Tesla to post its fifth straight profitable quarter when it releases third-quarter earnings later this month.

LONDON (AP) — Retail giant Walmart has agreed to sell its British chain of supermarkets, Asda. It is selling to the investors behind an international group of gas stations and food shops in a deal that values Asda at $8.8 billion. Brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa, along with TDR Capital will acquire a majority of Asda. Walmart will retain a minority stake and a seat of the board. The move comes as Walmart has been shedding some of its international operations in recent years.