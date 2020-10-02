Wall Street trims losses

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is easing off its initial reaction to sell after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. Stocks are clawing back much of their sharp losses from this morning, and the S&P 500 has trimmed its drop by more than a third to 0.5%. The paring of losses came as optimism rose that Washington may be able to deliver more support for the economy. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told airlines to stop furloughing workers because aid for them is imminent. She said a wider rescue package for the economy could also perhaps be on the way.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. unemployment rate has dropped to 7.9%, but hiring is slowing and many Americans have given up looking for work. That’s according to the final jobs report from Washington before the voters decide whether to give President Donald Trump a second term. While unemployment fell from 8.4% in August, that mainly reflected a decline in the number of people seeking work, rather than a surge in hiring. The government doesn’t count people as unemployed if they aren’t actively looking for a job.

PHOENIX (AP) — Mexican workers have confounded economists by sending home huge sums of money during the coronavirus pandemic. Experts had predicted that as the American economy took a dive, migrant workers would send their families less money, known as remittances. But payments from Mexican workers in August amounted to $3.57 billion, the second-highest level on record for a single month. Most remittances to Mexico come from the U.S. Economists say their original forecasts underestimated the strength of “human networks” between Mexican migrants in the U.S. and their families back home. They also say the unexpected rise is driven by a weakened Mexican peso and government benefits provided in America.

LONDON (AP) — The European Medicines Agency has started a safety review after some patients taking the coronavirus drug remdesivir (rehm-DEHZ’-ih-veer) reported serious kidney problems. The EU regulator says it isn’t clear whether remdesivir is causing the reports of “acute kidney injury,” but “warrants further investigation.” Remdesivir was given a conditional marketing authorization by the EMA on July 3 to treat people with severe COVID-19 who require oxygen treatment. The approval for the drug was fast-tracked with the understanding that more evidence would be submitted after a license was granted. The regulator says recommendations for the use of remdesivir remain unchanged; doctors are already advised to monitor patients for kidney complications before treatment and don’t use in patients with kidney problems.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Agricultural officials in Washington state say they are trying to find and destroy a nest of Asian giant hornets believed to be near a small town amid concerns the hornets could kill honeybees crucial for pollinating raspberry and blueberry crops. The Asian giant hornet, the world’s largest at 2 inches, can decimate entire hives of honeybees and deliver painful stings to humans. Farmers in the northwestern U.S. depend on those honeybees to pollinate many crops.