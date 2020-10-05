Stocks gain…Closing cinemas…Tech giant heads to testify

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed broadly higher Monday as hopes for economic aid from Washington helped Wall Street recover its losses from its initial, fearful reaction after learning that President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. The S&P climbed 1.8%, and the gains were widespread. Energy and technology stocks had some of the biggest gains.

LONDON (AP) — Shares in the company that owns the Regal, Cineworld and Picturehouse cinemas in the U.S. and Britain have fallen as much as 58% after the announcement that it will temporarily close its venues. The move comes after release of the latest James Bond film was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cineworld Group Plc said that left it with few blockbusters to attract customers. The company said Monday that 536 Regal cinemas in the U.S. and 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse venues in the U.K. will close on Thursday. Some 45,000 employees are affected.

PARIS (AP) — French authorities have placed the Paris region on maximum virus alert, banning festive gatherings and requiring all bars to close but allowing restaurants to remain open, as numbers of infections are rapidly increasing. The new restrictions are expected to apply at least for the next two weeks. Starting on Tuesday, bars will be closed in Paris and its suburbs. Student parties and all other festive and family events in establishments open to the public will be banned. Restaurants will remain open under strict conditions.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CEOs of technology giants Facebook, Google and Twitter are expected to testify for an Oct. 28 Senate hearing on tech companies’ control over hate speech and misinformation on their platforms. The Senate Commerce Committee voted last week to authorize subpoenas for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai of Google and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey to force them to testify if they didn’t agree to do so voluntarily. Spokespeople for the companies said Monday that the CEOs will cooperate.

BOSTON (AP) — A former tech executive has been sentenced to one year of home confinement for paying $300,000 to bribe his son’s way into Georgetown University as a tennis recruit even though the son did not play tennis. Peter Dameris, of Pacific Palisades, California, appeared before a Boston federal judge Monday via video. He pleaded guilty in June to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. His sentence also included a $95,000 fine.