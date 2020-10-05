Stocks rising…Service sector grows…Paris closes bars

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising today, as hopes for economic aid from Washington are helping Wall Street shake off its initial reaction to sell after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. At 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was up 47 points, at 3,396. The Dow was up 370 points at 28,054. And the Nasdaq was up 191 points, at 11,267.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, grew for a fourth straight month in September as the country continued to reopen following a spring shutdown. The Institute for Supply Management reports that its index of services activity rose to a reading of 57.8 last month, 0.9 percentage point higher than the August reading of 56.9. Any reading above 50 signifies expansion in services industries such as restaurants, department stores and delivery companies. The index had fallen sharply for three months starting in March as shutdowns aimed at containing the virus closed many businesses and put millions of Americans out of work. But starting in June, the index has resumed rising.

PARIS (AP) — French authorities have placed the Paris region on maximum virus alert, banning festive gatherings and requiring all bars to close but allowing restaurants to remain open, as numbers of infections are rapidly increasing. Paris police say the new restrictions will apply at least for the next two weeks. Starting on Tuesday, bars will be closed in Paris and its suburbs. Student parties and all other festive and family events in establishments open to the public will be banned. Restaurants will remain open under strict conditions, including a minimum 1-meter distance between each table and groups limited to six people.

LONDON (AP) — Shares in the company that owns the Regal, Cineworld and Picturehouse cinemas in the U.S. and Britain have fallen as much as 58% after announcing it would temporarily close its venues after release of the latest James Bond film was postponed due to the pandemic. Cineworld Group Plc says the postponement left it with few blockbusters to attract customers. The company says 536 Regal cinemas in the U.S. and 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse venues in the U.K. will close on Thursday. Some 45,000 employees are affected.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Trump administration lawyers are telling appellate judges that the U.S. Census Bureau could meet a year-end deadline for turning in the numbers that determine how many congressional seats each state gets only if they overturn an order extending the 2020 census for another month. A panel of three judges is hearing arguments from Trump administration attorneys. They want the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to suspend U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh’s preliminary injunction that for the moment is allowing the head count of every U.S. resident to continue through October. Local governments and civil rights groups ending it early will leave minorities uncounted.