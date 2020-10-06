Small stocks gain…Boeing sees long-term impact…Few films

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have been drifting in afternoon trading on Wall Street, as the market’s momentum slows following the S&P 500’s best day in more than three weeks and another rocky stretch of trading. Smaller stocks were strengthening more than the rest of the market in another sign of improved optimism. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks was up 1.5%.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. government watchdog agency is faulting the Trump administration’s handling of a COVID-19 relief effort that awarded energy companies breaks on payments for oil and gas extracted from public lands in Western states in more than 500 cases. The Government Accountability Office says haphazard rules for the program left the administration unable to say how much relief was given or if it benefited taxpayers.

UNDATED (AP) — Boeing says the pandemic will reduce demand for new planes for the next decade, long after experts expect a vaccine for COVID-19. The company updated its forecast of the airplane market today. It remains upbeat about long-term prospects driven by increasing air travel in Asia. Boeing, which along with Europe’s Airbus dominates the aircraft-building industry, has seen orders and deliveries of new planes crumble this year.

UNDATED (AP) — The 2020 theatrical release calendar is getting even slimmer in the wake of the announcement that Regal cinemas are temporarily closing, although AMC Entertainment says it will remain open. Warner Bros. said late Monday that its sci-fi pic “Dune” will now open in October 2021, instead of this December. The studio also pushed “The Batman” to 2022 and moved up its “Matrix” sequel. That leaves a mere handful of big films set to still open in 2020.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Service workers in New Orleans who were laid off because of the coronavirus’s impact on the economy are earning a living again by helping others survive during the pandemic. Unemployed bartenders, musicians and casino employees who were among the thousands of service industry workers left without jobs when the city closed its bars and nightclubs in late March have been recruited to train and work with Resilience Force. The national nonprofit puts people to work in disaster recovery programs that focus on Black and other minority communities.