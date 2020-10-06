Stocks drift…Fewer jobs listed…Deficit highest in years

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting in early trading on Wall Street Tuesday, as the market’s momentum slows following the S&P 500’s best day in more than three weeks and another rocky stretch of trading. The benchmark index was 0.1% higher after flipping between very small gains and losses in the first few minutes of trading. Most stocks across the market were rising. Companies that would benefit most from a strengthening economy led the way, including energy companies, raw-material producers and banks. But many of the Big Tech stocks that carried Wall Street back to record heights during the summer were wavering.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers advertised for slightly fewer jobs in August while their hiring ticked up modestly. The Labor Department says the number of U.S. job postings on the last day of August dipped to 6.49 million, down from 6.70 million July. A year earlier, employers posted 7.17 job openings. Hiring in August edged up to 5.92 million, slightly above the 5.90 million job applicants hired in July.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit rose in August to the highest level in 14 years. The Commerce Department reports that the gap between the goods and services the United States sells and what it buys abroad climbed 5.9% in August to $67.1 billion. The politically sensitive deficit in the trade of goods with China fell 6.7% to $26.4 billion.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is warning that while strong financial support from the government and the Fed have spurred a solid recovery from the pandemic recession, the rebound may falter without further aid. Powell said that government support — including expanded unemployment insurance payments, direct payments to most U.S. households, and financial support for small businesses — has so far prevented a recessionary “downward spiral” in which job losses reduce spending, forcing businesses to cut even more jobs.

GENEVA (AP) — The World Trade Organization is predicting a 9.2% drop in merchandise trade this year, saying the hit from the pandemic doesn’t appear to be bad as first thought. Economists from the Geneva-based trade body today revised their earlier prediction of a 12.9% plunge in merchandise trade this year. That forecast was presented in April, when COVID-19 case counts were soaring in major economic engines like the Europe Union and the United States. The WTO says, however, that the recovery may be slower than anticipated and could worsen if case counts rise again.