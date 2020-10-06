Stocks waiver…Tech heads to testify…’Green’ pledge

Biz/Tech

UNDATED (AP) — Stocks wavered today on uncertainty over prospects for fresh economic stimulus and over President Donald Trump’s return to the White House to complete his recovery from the coronavirus. In early trading, Germany’s DAX lost 0.3% and the CAC 40 in Paris slipped 0.4%. Britain’s FTSE 100 gave up 0.7%. In Asia trading, Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.5% higher and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 0.9%. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.3%. On Wall Street, Dow and S&P futures are lower.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CEOs of technology giants Facebook, Google and Twitter are expected to testify for an Oct. 28 Senate hearing on tech companies’ control over hate speech and misinformation on their platforms. The Senate Commerce Committee voted last week to authorize subpoenas for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai of Google and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey to force them to testify if they didn’t agree to do so voluntarily. Spokespeople for the companies said Monday that the CEOs will cooperate.

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to pledge that every home in the country will be powered by offshore wind in a decade. Johnson says a “green industrial revolution’’ will create hundreds of thousands of jobs. He’s sinking 160 million pounds ($208 million) into the proposal, with funds going toward upgrading ports and factories to aid in the construction of the next generation of wind turbines. Johnson is expected to make the pledge today in an address to the annual Conservative Party conference, which is being held online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEW DELHI (AP) — Authorities in New Delhi have launched a campaign in an attempt to curb air pollution levels ahead of winter, when the Indian capital is regularly covered in toxic haze, and warned that filthy air could make the coronavirus pandemic more dangerous. New Delhi’s top elected leader says the government will start an anti-dust campaign, reduce smoke caused by agricultural burning and introduce a mobile application that will allow citizens to lodge photo-linked complaints against polluters.

MITO, Japan (AP) — Countries involved in managing bluefin tuna fisheries are set to face-off over a Japanese proposal to raise its catch quotas for the fish, highly prized for sushi and sashimi. Documents for an online meeting that began today show Japan, the biggest consumer of the fish, is pushing to raise its catch limits for both smaller and larger bluefin tuna. A slight improvement in the spawning population for the fish has raised confidence that it can recover from decades of overfishing. But conservation groups say the species remains at risk and that raising catches now could undo progress toward restoring stocks.