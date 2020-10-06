Trump halts aid talks…Stocks slide…Skilled visa limits

Biz/Tech

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has instructed aides to stop negotiating on another round of COVID-19 relief until after the election. Trump tweets that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “not negotiating in good faith” and says he has asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to direct all his focus before the election into confirming his U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. The unexpected turn could be a blow to Trump’s reelection prospects and comes as his administration and campaign are in turmoil. Trump is quarantining in the White House with a case of COVID.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks dropped on Wall Street Tuesday after President Donald Trump ordered aides to stop negotiating with Democrats over another round of aid for the economy until after the election. Investors have been clamoring for more stimulus after the economy was punched into a recession by coronavirus shutdowns. The Dow dropped 375.88 points, or 1.3%, to 27,772.76. The S&P fell 47.66 points to 3,360.97. The Nasdaq lost 177.88 points, or 1.6%, to 11,154.60.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned Tuesday that a tentative recovery from the pandemic recession could falter unless the federal government supplies additional economic support. Powell said that government support — including expanded unemployment insurance payments, direct payments to most U.S. households and financial support for small businesses — has so far prevented a recessionary “downward spiral.” But Powell said the economy still faces threats, and without further aid, those downward trends could still derail the recovery.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. government watchdog agency is faulting the Trump administration’s handling of a COVID-19 relief effort that awarded energy companies breaks on payments for oil and gas extracted from public lands in Western states in more than 500 cases. The Bureau of Land Management gave breaks on royalty payments from companies after the pandemic shut down much of the economy. The Trump administration also gave breaks to companies that extract oil in the Gulf of Mexico but has refused to release details.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has announced plans to sharply limit visas issued to skilled workers from overseas. Department of Homeland Security and Department of Labor officials said Tuesday that new rules will be issued soon to restrict the use of what’s known as the H-1B program. Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli (koo-chih-NEHL’-ee) says the new rules would result in the rejection of one-third of the applications for visas that allow people with college degrees to work in professional positions in the U.S.