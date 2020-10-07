Stocks higher, SCOTUS on Google, Oracle, Netflix indicted

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP)- Stocks closed higher on Wall Street today after President Donald Trump appeared to backtrack on his decision to halt talks on another rescue effort for the economy. The S&P rose 1.7% after Trump sent a series of tweets today saying he’s open to sending out $1,200 payments to Americans, as well as limited programs to help airlines and small businesses. The S&P index rose 58.49 points to 3,419.44, while the Dow gained 530.70 points, or 1.9%, to 28,303.46. The Nasdaq composite climbed 210 points, or 1.9%, to 11,364.60

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the IRS, on the defensive over millions of Americans in danger of missing coronavirus relief payments, says the agency is reaching out to low-income and homeless people, military personnel and veterans and those with limited English to notify them they may be eligible. People who don’t normally file tax returns are among those being targeted, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig tells a House hearing. A congressional watchdog found that millions could miss the payments of up to $1,200 per individual because of incomplete government records. Nearly 9 million individuals who are eligible for the payments haven’t received them, according to recent estimates.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Economists says that President Donald Trump’s move yesterday to cut off talks on another government aid package will further weaken an economy that is straining to recover from an epic collapse, and deepen the hardships for jobless Americans and struggling businesses. Half of all small businesses expect to need more financial aid from the government over the next 12 months to survive, according to a survey by the right-leaning National Federation of Independent Business. For roughly 25 million laid-off workers who are receiving unemployment aid, their weekly payments, on average, have shrunk by two-thirds since a $600-a-week federal benefit expired more than two months ago.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court justices have spent time discussing restaurant menus, keyboards, songs and even the periodic table in trying to resolve a copyright dispute between tech giants Google and Oracle. The justices heard arguments in a dispute that’s worth billions and important to the future of software. Some of the justices seem to be at least concerned about what a ruling for Oracle could mean. The case has to do with Google’s creation of the Android operating system now used on the vast majority of smartphones worldwide. In developing Android, Google used some of Oracle’s computer code.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas grand jury has indicted streaming giant Netflix for promoting a French film called “Cuties” in English. The court says the film depicts lewd visuals of children. The movie received backlash before its release because of a movie poster that went viral for its provocative depiction of its young female actors. After its release in September, it received even more criticism, particularly from members of Congress, including U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who called for subscribers to #CancelNetflix. The Texas Tribune reports that the Tyler County grand jury handed down the indictment last month.