Stocks rebound… Piecemeal stimulus? … Ruby Tuesday files

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are recovering after President Donald Trump appeared to backtrack on his decision to halt talks on another rescue effort for the economy. The S&P 500 was up 1.7% in afternoon trading after Trump sent a series of tweets saying he’s open to sending out $1,200 payments to Americans, as well as limited programs to help airlines and small businesses. Airlines and other stocks that most need the economy to strengthen are helping to lead the way.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is trying to salvage its favored proposals for coronavirus aid now that President Donald Trump has ended negotiation with Democrats. Trump has used a flurry of tweets to press for Congress to approve $1,200 stimulus checks and new aid for airlines and other businesses hard hit by the pandemic. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She has rejected such piecemeal entreaties, but did speak with Trump’s treasury secretary Wednesday morning about the possibility of passing a rescue bill just for the airline industry.

UNDATED (AP) — Ruby Tuesday is filing for bankruptcy protection, the latest casual restaurant chain to suffer from coronavirus-related closures and changing consumer habits. The Maryville, Tennessee-based company says its restaurants will remain open throughout the bankruptcy process. Ruby Tuesday has 250 company-owned and franchised restaurants in the U.S., Canada and nine other countries. It is known for its salad bar, which could be a difficult sell in a post-pandemic world.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court justices spent time discussing restaurant menus, computer keyboards, songs and even the periodic table in trying to resolve a copyright dispute between tech giants Google and Oracle. The case before the justices has to do with Google’s creation of the Android operating system now used on the vast majority of smartphones worldwide. It wasn’t clear how the justices would rule, but some of the justices seemed at least concerned about what a ruling for Oracle could mean.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The World Bank says up to 150 million people could slip into extreme poverty, living on less than $1.90 a day, by late next year depending on how badly economies shrink during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than three-quarters of the new extreme poor are expected to be in middle-income countries such as India, Nigeria and Indonesia. Many will be more educated urban residents, meaning cities will see an increase in the kind of poverty traditionally rooted in rural areas. The bank’s baseline estimate says at least 110 million people will join the extreme poor.