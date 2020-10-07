Stocks rise on stimulus spin … Eli Lilly seeks therapy OK

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are recovering after President Donald Trump appeared to backtrack on his decision to halt talks with congressional Democrats on another rescue effort for the economy. Trump sent a series of tweets saying he’s open to stand-alone measures that would send $1,200 stimulus payments to Americans, as well as limited programs to help airlines and small businesses. The S&P 500 rose 1.3% in the opening minutes. Airlines and other stocks that most need the economy to strengthen lead the way.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly and Company says it has asked the U.S. government to allow emergency use of an experimental antibody therapy. That’s based on early results from a study suggesting the drug reduced symptoms, the amount of virus, hospitalizations and ER visits for patients with mild or moderate COVID-19. The company announced the partial results Wednesday in a news release. They have not yet been published or reviewed by independent scientists. The drug is similar to one President Donald Trump received on Friday from a different company. These medicines supply concentrated versions of specific antibodies to help the immune system clear the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

LONDON (AP) — Swiss pharmaceutical firm Roche says problems at a U.K. warehouse are delaying shipments of testing products to clinics and hospitals. The news has triggered concerns that COVID-19 testing may be disrupted as infection rates rise around Britain. Roche informed doctors about the problem at its U.K. distribution center in Sussex, southern England, in a letter that advised customers to “prioritize essential services only.” Roche said the problem arose after it moved to a new automatic warehouse in September. It says it is prioritizing the dispatch of COVID-19 tests, but the glitch could affects materials needed to conduct blood tests and screening for diseases including diabetes and cancer. Roche said it could take two weeks to fix the problem.

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Spain’s prime minister has unveiled a major plan to boost his country out of recession by spending 140 billion euros ($162 billion) of European Union funds to reshape the economy. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Wednesday he expects the plan to create 800,000 jobs over the next three years. The program is a response to the sharp downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Spanish economy is expected to contract 11.2% this year. The plan focuses primarily on the transition to green energy and a digital economy. Spain this week became the first EU nation to surpass 825,000 coronavirus infections. More than 32,400 people have died from COVID-19 in Spain.

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court says President Donald Trump’s accountant must turn over his tax records to a New York state prosecutor. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled Wednesday. It said a stay of a lower-court decision will remain in effect so Trump’s lawyers can appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court. A district court judge had rejected their renewed efforts to invalidate a subpoena that the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. issued to Trump’s accounting firm. A Justice Department spokesperson said the department was reviewing the ruling.