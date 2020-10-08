Stocks rise…Jobless claims…London says goodbye to Jumbos

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising on Wall Street Thursday as hope remains that Washington can approve more aid for the economy and after a report suggested the pace of layoffs is slowing a bit, though it remains incredibly high. The S&P 500 was 0.6% higher in early trading. It’s tacking more gains onto Wednesday’s rise after President Donald Trump apparently backtracked on his decision to halt talks on more aid for the economy. He said Thursday morning that “very productive” talks have begun. Other indexes were also higher, but the last few weeks have shown repeatedly that early gains for the market don’t always last.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell slightly last week to a still-high 840,000, evidence that job cuts remain elevated seven months into the pandemic recession. The latest sign of a flagging recovery comes two days after President Donald Trump cut off talks over a new rescue aid package that economists say is urgently needed for millions of unemployed Americans and struggling businesses. A failure to enact another round of government aid would crimp household income and spending, and some economists say it would raise the risk of a double-dip recession.

NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Stanley is buying Eaton Vance in a deal valued at about $7 billion. Eaton Vance shareholders will receive $28.25 per share in cash and 0.5833 of Morgan Stanley common stock, or approximately $56.50 per share. Based on the $56.50 per share, the amount paid to Eaton Vance shareholders will consist of about 50% cash and 50% Morgan Stanley common stock. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of next year.

MIAMI (AP) — One of Asia’s biggest asphalt companies is helping Venezuela skirt harsh U.S. sanctions by moving hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of the state-run oil company PDVSA, according to an Associated Press investigation. Internal documents obtained by the AP show that Thailand’s Tipco Asphalt has been making payments to dozens of third parties at PDVSA’s instructions in exchange for cheap oil. The parallel payment system emerged at a time western banks have closed accounts belonging to Nicolás Maduro’s socialist government. Tipco said the payments are a standard feature of oil purchases that don’t violate sanctions targeting only U.S. companies. But the AP has learned that the outlays are being scrutinized by U.S. law enforcement and the Trump administration.

LONDON (AP) — British Airways’ last two Boeing 747 planes at the airline’s historic base of London’s Heathrow Airport made their final flight Thursday, the fleet’s retirement having been brought forward by the coronavirus pandemic. To mark the occasion, the two planes with their distinctive humps at the top, took to the skies one after the other for their journeys into retirement. BA announced in July that its 747s had flown their final commercial flights as a result of the pandemic, which has severely curtailed international travel and is expected to do so for years to come. Originally, BA, which was the world’s biggest operator of the 747-400 model, was planning to retire the fleet in 2024.