Stocks up, Deficit soars, Iran blacklisted, Fake FB accounts

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street today as hope remains that Washington can approve more aid for the economy and after a report suggested the pace of layoffs is slowing a bit, though it remains incredibly high. The S&P rose 27.38 points or 0.8% to 3,446.83. Banks, technology and communications companies led the gains. Energy stocks jumped after the price of U.S. crude oil climbed more than 3%. The Dow gained 122.05 points, or 0.4%, to 28,425.51. The Nasdaq composite picked up 56.38 points, or 0.5%, to 11,420.98.

WASHINGTON (AP) — New, eye-popping federal budget figures show an enormous $3.1 trillion deficit in the just-completed fiscal year, a record swelled by coronavirus relief spending that pushed the tally of red ink to three times that of last year. The Congressional Budget Office says the deficit equaled 15% of the U.S. economy. The government borrowed 48 cents of every dollar it spent fueled by a 47% increase in spending for the Paycheck Protection Program for smaller businesses and an increase in unemployment benefits over the past six months alone. It’s the largest gap since the government undertook massive borrowing to finance the final year of World War II.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — JPMorgan Chase says it will extend billions in loans to Black and Latino homebuyers and small business owners in an expanded effort towards fixing what the bank calls “systemic racism” in the country’s economic system. The bank said it is committing $30 billion over the next five years toward programs that include earmarking more money for getting Black and Latino families into homeownership and providing additional financing to build affordable rental housing units, finance mortgages and help with reconstruction of affordable rental units.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has blacklisted virtually all of Iran’s financial sector, dealing another blow to an economy that is already reeling under U.S. sanctions. The move will deepen tensions with European nations over Iran. Thursday’s move hits 18 Iranian banks that had thus far escaped the bulk of re-imposed U.S. sanctions and, more importantly, subjects foreign, non-Iranian financial institutions to penalties for doing business with them. Thus, it effectively cuts them off from the international financial system. Iran’s Foreign Minister reacted angrily to the designations, calling them a “crime against humanity” at a time of global crisis.

UNDATED (AP) — Facebook has removed more than 275 accounts that used fake profiles to pose as conservative Americans. The platform announced Thursday that it’s also banned an Arizona-based marketing firm that its investigation found was behind the fake accounts. Facebook says the firm, Rally Forge, was working for Turning Point USA, a conservative youth organization. Last month The Washington Post reported that Turning Point Action, a political action committee created by the founder of Turning Point USA, had hired teenagers to post coordinated pro-Trump content, a violation of the platform’s rules. Rally Forge and Turning Point USA did not immediately respond to messages on Thursday.