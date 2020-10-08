Stocks up, for now … IBM spinning off business

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mostly higher on Wall Street as hope remains that Washington can approve more aid for the economy and a report suggested the pace of layoffs is slowing a bit. The Labor Department said 840,000 workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, down slightly from last week, though still remarkably high historically. President Donald Trump said this morning talks on more aid for the economy have begun, and he them as “very productive.” The S&P 500 was 0.6% higher in afternoon trading, tacking more gains onto Wednesday’s rise. Other indexes were also higher, but the last few weeks have shown repeatedly that early gains for the market don’t always last.

ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — IBM says it is breaking off a $19 billion chunk of its business to focus on cloud computing. The 109-year-old tech company said Thursday it is spinning off its managed infrastructure services unit into a new public company, temporarily named NewCo. The separation is expected to take effect by late 2021. IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the split will help IBM focus on its cloud platform and artificial intelligence, while the newly formed company will provide services to manage the infrastructure of businesses and other organizations.

NEW YORK (AP) — Waymo is allowing the general public to hitch a ride in its driverless autonomous vehicles in Phoenix. It’s expanding a service it had been quietly offering to a select group of riders for the past year. The vehicles, which will have no back-up drivers behind the wheel to take over in sticky situations, will serve an area of 50 square miles. There won’t be anyone watching remotely who can take over in an emergency and drive the car.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Virgin Hyperloop One will build a certification center in West Virginia to test the high-speed transportation concept that uses enclosed pods to zip passengers underground at over 600 mph. The company had received bids from over a dozen states in the past year to build a 6-mile testing track and other facilities over hundreds of acres. Hyperloop technology hopes to one day provide clean-energy fast travel across the country. Virgin is studying building a route that would link Chicago and Pittsburgh in under an hour. Certification for commercial travel is still expected to be years away.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mortgage rates changed little this week, flattening in recent weeks following a year-long decline amid economic anxiety in the recession set off by the coronavirus pandemic. Home loan rates have remained at historically low levels. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports that the average rate on the 30-year loan eased to 2.87% from 2.88% last week. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked up to 2.37% from 2.36%.