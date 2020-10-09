Global stocks hire…China joins vaccine alliance

Biz/Tech

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks have risen after President Donald Trump said talks had resumed on an aid package for the struggling U.S. economy. In early trading, London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.3% and the DAX in Frankfurt added under 0.1%. The CAC 40 in Paris was up 0.5%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.7%. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.1%. On Wall Street, S&P and Dow futures are each up 0.4%.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China is joining the world coronavirus vaccine alliance known as COVAX. China has at least four vaccine candidates in the last stage of clinical trials. A foreign ministry spokeswoman says China is joining to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines and hopes more countries will also join. The terms of the agreement and how China will contribute are not yet clear. The alliance is designed so that participation by richer countries helps finance access to vaccines for poorer ones, but there’s uncertainty about how it will achieve that goal. The U.S. has declined to join.

UNDATED (AP) — White House coronavirus task force coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, says she’s concerned about rising cases in the Northeast. She said Thursday that a “very different” kind of spread is happening now. She says it’s not happening in the workplace so much because people are taking precautions. Birx says more people are becoming infected because of indoor family gatherings and social events as the weather cools. She says that was a lesson learned in the South during the summer when people went indoors for air conditioning.

NEW YORK (AP) — In a widely expected move, the Pixar film “Soul” will skip theaters and instead premiere on Disney+ on Christmas, sending one of the fall’s last big movies straight to streaming. Following the exit of the James Bond film “No Time to Die” from November, the next big movie on the calendar is Warner Bros.′ “Wonder Woman 1984,” currently set for Dec. 25. “Soul” will be available for Disney+ to subscribers at no further charge. Disney last month steered “Mulan” to its streaming service of 60 million-plus subscribers but charged $30 for early access.

UNDATED (AP) — Airbnb says it will require hosts to comply with enhanced cleaning procedures. The home-sharing company says hosts have until Nov. 20 to commit to the cleaning protocols. That includes scrubbing floors and other surfaces with soap and water; washing linens on high heat; disinfecting high-touch items like door knobs; and ventilating rooms. Hosts who don’t comply may be suspended or removed from Airbnb. The company also says guests and hosts must wear masks and social distance when interacting with each other.