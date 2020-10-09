Stocks up…COVID aid talks…Watchdog: airliners vulnerable

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks remain in positive territory on Wall Street amid more talks between the the Trump administration and congressional Democrats on aid to the ailing economy. The S&P 500 is on pace to close out its best week since July, following a weekslong run of mostly shaky trading. Despite the market’s early gains, trading underneath the surface continues to be unsettled. Energy stocks went from helping to lead the market to slumping to the sharpest loss among the 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500. Treasury yields were also moving up and down.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is boosting its offer in up-and-down COVID-19 aid talks Friday in hopes of an agreement before Election Day. President Donald Trump took to Twitter to declare, “Covid Relief Negotiations are moving along. Go Big!” A top economic adviser said the Trump team is upping its offer in advance of a Friday conversation between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. This, as Trump’s most powerful GOP ally in the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, says Congress is unlikely to deliver another big COVID-19 relief bill before the Nov. 3 election.

UNDATED (AP) — A federal watchdog agency says safety regulators aren’t doing enough to protect airliners from cyberattacks. The Government Accountability Office says more testing is needed to protect computer systems on passenger airplanes from hackers. Those systems are used for many purposes including communicating with pilots. The systems could be vulnerable because they transmit data from planes to people on the ground such as airline maintenance crews. The GAO says aircraft makers have built safeguards into their planes, and there have been no reports of successful hacker attacks. The Federal Aviation Administration says it agrees with most of the GAO recommendations for improvement.

UNDATED (AP) — American companies promising to hire more Black employees in leadership roles and teach their workforce about racism are getting a message from President Donald Trump’s administration: Watch your step. Trump’s Labor Department is using a 55-year-old presidential order spurred by the Civil Rights Movement to scrutinize companies like Microsoft and Wells Fargo over their public commitments to boost Black employment and leadership roles. It’s not that they haven’t done enough to add diversity to their ranks, but they might be going too far, according to government letters sent last week warning the companies against using “discriminatory practices” to meet their diversity goals.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s government is winding down its monthly pandemic cash transfer program through year-end, with unemployment still high, and millions of people who benefited will slip back into poverty. The program, which started in April, has been the main driver behind lifting 15 million people from poverty, including 2 million from July to August, according to a report published Friday morning. But the Brazilian government lacks the fiscal space to maintain the costly program. Meanwhile, rising food prices have also been hurting the poor. Inflation data that Brazil’s statistics agency released Friday morning showed food prices have increased 7.3% during 2020.