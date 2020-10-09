Stocks up, WH boosts aid offer, Twitter’s new rule

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose again on Wall Street today, closing out their biggest weekly gain since July, as talks continue their start-and-stop drive on Capitol Hill to deliver more aid to the ailing economy. The S&P rose 30.31 points, or 0.9%, to 3,477.14 The Dow gained 161.39 points, or 0.6%, to 28,586.90. The Nasdaq composite climbed 158.96 points, or 1.4%, to 11,579.94.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House boosted its offer for COVID-19 aid today in hopes of an agreement before Election Day. A GOP aide familiar with the new offer said it is about $1.8 trillion which is higher than their most recent offer of about $1.6 trillion. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke for more than 30 minutes today in the continuing up and down negotiations. But, GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told an audience in Kentucky that he doesn’t see a deal coming together soon.

UNDATED (AP) — A Trump administration official leading the response to the coronavirus pandemic says the U.S. can expect delivery of a vaccine starting in January 2021, despite statements from the president that inoculations could begin this month. The Department of Health and Human Services’ assistant secretary of preparedness and response said in an email today that the administration “is accelerating production of safe and effective vaccines”, “to ensure delivery starting January 2021.”

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Twitter is imposing tough new rules that restrict candidates from declaring premature victory and tightens its measures against spreading misinformation, calls for political violence and spreading thoughtless commentary in the days leading up to and following the Nov. 3 U.S. election. Tweets that falsely claim a candidate has won will be labeled and will direct users to the official U.S. election results page on Twitter. Posts that encourage violence or call for people to interfere with election results will be removed. Twitter is also making it more difficult to retweet posts that are labeled for misleading information about civic integrity and COVID-19 or for including manipulated photos or videos.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Mainers are getting their first opportunity to legally buy marijuana for adult recreational use today, but the supply could be thin. Retailers blame a limited number of licensed manufacturers for reducing the variety of products available in Maine. Maine’s long road to becoming the 10th state allowing marijuana for recreational use was exceptionally arduous. A referendum was approved nearly four years ago, but the effort to set up a method for legally purchasing cannabis dragged on through two vetoes by the former governor, two legislative rewrites, and changing administrations. Eight stores have been licensed but only six were open today.