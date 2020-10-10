Best week in a while … Pelosi: WH offer 2 steps back

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street closed out its best week in three months Friday as investors drew encouragement from ongoing negotiations on Capitol Hill aimed at delivering more aid to the ailing U.S. economy. For the week, the S&P rose 128.70 points, or 3.8%. The Dow gained 904.09 points, or 3.3%. The Nasdaq added 504.93 points, or 4.6%. The Russell 2000 picked up 98.25 points, or 6.4%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is dismissing the latest White House offer in COVID-19 aid talks as “one step forward, two steps back.” But the California Democrat says she’s still hopeful that progress can be made toward a deal. The White House had boosted its offer before Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Pelosi spoke on Friday afternoon. President Donald Trump is eager for an agreement before Election Day, even as his most powerful GOP ally in the Senate says Congress is unlikely to deliver relief by then. Pelosi tells colleagues in a letter that while the administration tried to address some Democratic concerns, disagreement remained on many priorities.

LONDON (AP) — Mayors representing big cities in northern England have slammed the British government’s latest wage support package for employees in companies that may be ordered to close in coming days as part of efforts to suppress local coronavirus outbreaks. In a virtual press briefing Saturday, the opposition Labour leaders of the metropolitan areas around Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield sounded the alarm about the economic hit their cities are likely to face, potentially as soon as next week, and urged the government to do more. The four leaders vented their frustration at what they consider to be the Conservative government’s top-down approach to decision-making.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Crop loss estimates from a rare wind storm that slammed Iowa in August have increased by more than 50%. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday that the number of crop acres that Iowa farmers are unable to harvest has grown to 850,000 from estimates last month that 550,000 acres were lost because of the storm, known as a derecho. The Des Moines Register reports that the damage caused by winds of up to 140 mph was compounded in late summer with a drought that, at its peak, encompassed much of the state. The drought is again expanding after some September rainfall.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A disabled Florida woman has paid a virtual visit to Maine and left a trail of lawsuits in her wake. The six lawsuits filed by Deborah Laufer in Maine are among hundreds she has filed in more than a dozen states. She is described in the lawsuits as “tester” for the purpose of ensuring that places of public accommodation comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act. Her lawsuit contends the lodging businesses and their online booking services failed to identify accessible rooms, provide an option for booking an accessible room, and provide sufficient information about accessible features. A lawyer for lodging establishments says more guidance is needed because the ADA was passed in 1990 before the World Wide Web went live.