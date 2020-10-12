Stocks gain…Fighting Trickbot..Denial posts ban

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Solid gains for technology stocks pushed Wall Street higher Monday, tacking more gains onto last week’s rally. The rose 1.6%. Big Tech companies including Apple and Amazon, whose businesses have been thriving despite the pandemic, led the way higher. This week also marks the start of earnings reporting season, when CEOs will detail how their companies fared from July through September. The Dow climbed 250.62 points, or 0.9%, to 28,837.52.

UNDATED (AP) — Microsoft says it has taken legal action seeking to disrupt a major cybercrime digital network that uses more than 1 million zombie computers to loot bank accounts and spread ransomware. Experts consider the botnet a major threat to the U.S. election. The operation to knock offline command-and-control servers for the criminal infrastructure known as Trickbot was launched with a court order that Microsoft obtained in Virginia federal court last week. It’s difficult to know how effective it will be.

UNDATED (AP) — Facebook says it is banning posts that deny or distort the Holocaust and will start directing people to authoritative sources if they search for information about the Nazi genocide. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new policy Monday, the latest attempt by the company to take action against conspiracy theories and misinformation ahead of the U.S. presidential election. The move also follows activism by Holocaust survivors around the world over the summer who lent their voices to a campaign targeting Zuckerberg, urging him to take action to remove Holocaust denial posts from the social media site.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has told Foxconn Technology Group that it won’t qualify for billions of dollars in state tax credits unless it strikes a new deal for a scaled-back factory complex. State officials have told Taiwan-based Foxconn since last year that it wouldn’t qualify for the tax credits without revisions to its 2017 contract given that the scope of the envisioned factory has been reduced. The letter sent Monday from the state to Foxconn says its new factory can’t get state tax credits unless the original contract is changed.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (AP) — Environmentalists and other watchdog groups are calling on New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to create a government agency that would be tasked with keeping the state from becoming a permanent dumping ground for spent nuclear fuel and other high-level waste. Dozens of groups have sent a letter to the Democratic governor. They pointed to Nevada’s success in mothballing the Yucca Mountain waste repository project and asked the governor to consider similar measures to protect New Mexico.