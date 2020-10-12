Stocks push higher…Racial stock gap…British COVID zones

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is pushing higher and tacking more gains onto last week’s rally, its best in more than three months. The S&P 500 was 1.8% higher in afternoon trading. The gains were driven mostly by Big Tech stocks, rather than companies that would benefit from a strengthening economy. Investors are still waiting to see whether Washington can get past its partisan divide to deliver more support for the economy. This week also marks the start of earnings reporting season for big U.S. companies, where CEOs will show how they fared from July through September.

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly half of all U.S. households don’t own any stocks, and a disproportionate number of them are from Black and other racial-minority households. That includes many who could afford to invest in stocks but don’t. Whether because of fear of losses or never learning about investing while growing up, researchers say Black households are much less likely to own stocks than white households of similar wealth. That means they’ve missed out on not only the stock market’s snap back to record heights in recent months but also its tripling over the last decade.

LONDON (AP) — The British government has carved England into three tiers of risk in a bid to slow the spread of a resurgent coronavirus. The northern city of Liverpool is in the highest category and will close pubs, gyms and betting shops. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the three-tier national system was designed to “simplify and standardize” a confusing patchwork of local rules. But pubs, restaurants and other businesses are pushing back, arguing that they alone are not to blame for rising infections.

UNDATED (AP) — Facebook says it is banning posts that deny or distort the Holocaust and will start directing people to authoritative sources if they search for information about the Nazi genocide. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new policy Monday, the latest attempt by the company to take action against conspiracy theories and misinformation ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

UNDATED (AP) — Microsoft announced Monday that it has taken legal action seeking to disrupt a major cybercrime digital network that uses more than 1 million zombie computers to loot bank accounts and spread ransomware. Experts consider the botnet a major threat to the U.S. election. The operation to knock offline command-and-control servers for the criminal infrastructure known as Trickbot was launched with a court order Microsoft obtained in Virginia federal court last week.