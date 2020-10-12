Wall Street starts higher…Opioid maker seeks bankruptcy

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are starting higher on Wall Street as investors brace for the beginning of quarterly earnings reports from US companies, which get underway this week. At 10:21 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was up 32 points, to 3,509. The Dow was up 170 points, to 28,757. And the Nasdaq was up 170 points, to 11,750.

LONDON(AP) — A global economic watchdog has unveiled blueprints for new international tax rules for the digital era. The Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Monday that its global tax overhaul framework will be presented to the finance ministers of the top 20 economies this week and could be implemented by mid-2021 if a political agreement is reached. The group estimates the measures could raise an extra $100 billion in corporate tax revenues annually. The OECD, which advises wealthy countries on policy, has been negotiating a compromise among more than 135 nations on digital taxes.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twilio is buying customer data start-up Segment in a stock deal valued at about $3.2 billion as demand for cloud technology surges during the pandemic. Both companies are based in San Francisco and Segment will become part of the cloud computing company. The boards of both companies have approved the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union will announce a major building renovation project this week seeking to cut down energy costs and polluting emissions while providing a big boost to the construction industry. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the 27-nation bloc “must speed up” the pace of renovations if it is to meet climate change targets and says most efforts will go to schools, hospitals and social housing. The bloc is littered with buildings that fail to contain heat in winter and cannot keep people cool in summer. That creates massive energy bills that sap local budgets and also pollute cities and the atmosphere.

LONDON (AP) — A New Jersey drugmaker ensnared in the fallout from America’s opioid crisis is seeking bankruptcy protection. Mallinckrodt says it has begun Chapter 11 proceedings to restructure debt and resolve “several billion dollars of otherwise unmanageable potential legal liabilities.” The drugmaker, one of the highest-volume opioid producers in the U.S. at the height of the nation’s prescription drug crisis, announced in February a tentative $1.6 billion settlement to avert hundreds of lawsuits. It says it plans to amend the settlement as it restructures.