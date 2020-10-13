Stocks drift lower…Delta’s numbers grim…No Boeing sales

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting lower on Wall Street, taking a pause after a four-day winning streak. The S&P 500 was down 0.3% in midday trading. Coronavirus counts are rising at a worrying degree in many countries around the world, and Johnson & Johnson said late Monday it had to temporarily pause a late-stage study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. Uncertainty about the prospects for more stimulus for the economy from Washington is also hanging over markets.

UNDATED (AP) — Delta Air Lines is the first carrier to report financial results for the third quarter, and the numbers are grim. Delta said Tuesday that it lost $5.4 billion as travel remain depressed over the normally peak vacation season because of the pandemic. Most of Delta’s loss came from charges covering severance for people who agreed to give up their jobs, and for writing down the value of assets like planes that will be retired. Revenue is down 76% from the same period last year.

UNDATED (AP) — Fewer people are traveling during the pandemic, and that means airlines aren’t buying new planes. Boeing said Tuesday that it sold no commercial planes in September, and three orders for the grounded 737 Max were canceled. On top of that, Boeing is dropping orders for 48 more planes because it’s not sure that financially troubled airlines will be able to close the deals.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two of the nation’s biggest banks — JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup — say their profits improved markedly over the summer, helped by notable gains in the U.S. economy after the coronavirus economic shutdowns from earlier this year. But both banks warned that much uncertainty remains about where the the U.S. economy is headed, and top bank executives bluntly said there is a need for another economic stimulus package to keep the economy from slipping into recession again.

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle can catch fire. The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers nearly 78,000 Bolts made by General Motors from the 2017 through 2020 model years. The agency says that it has three reports of fires that began under the rear seat while the cars were parked and unattended. One person suffered smoke inhalation.