Stocks edge lower…Consumer prices up slightly…1.3% COLA

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are edging lower on Wall Street in early trading as the market cools off following a four-day rally. The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% shortly after the opening bell, a day after big gains in tech giants pulled the index higher. Delta Air Lines fell after reporting a 76% drop in revenue in the July-September period as demand for air travel all but disappeared during the coronavirus pandemic.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. consumer prices rose slightly in September, led again by sharp increases in the index for used vehicles. The Labor Department reports that the consumer price index rose 0.2% last month. Prices for used cars and trucks rose 6.7% in September after a 5.4% gain in August and are now up 10.3% in the past 12 months. Overall inflation for the last 12 months is up 1.4% while core inflation, which excludes energy and food, is up 1.7%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Social Security recipients will get a modest 1.3% cost-of living-increase in 2021, but that might be small comfort amid worries about the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences for older people. Government estimates released today show the increase amounts to $20 a month for the average retired worker. The estimated average Social Security payment for a retired worker would be $1,543 a month. The cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, affects the personal finances of about 1 in 5 Americans.

GENEVA (AP) — World Trade Organization arbitrators say that the European Union can sanction up to $4 billion in U.S. goods over Washington’s illegal support for plane maker Boeing. The ruling, which could inflame Trump administration criticism of the Geneva-based trade body, amounts to one of the largest penalties handed down by the WTO. It comes a year after another ruling authorized billions in penalties against the European Union over support for Boeing rival Airbus.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund envisions a steep fall in international growth this year as the global economy struggles to recover from the pandemic-induced recession, its worst collapse in nearly a century. The IMF forecast that the global economy will shrink 4.4% for 2020. That would be the worst annual plunge since the Great Depression of the 1930s.