Trader concerns…Vaccine study paused…Grim Delta numbers

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are ending lower as Wall Street takes a pause after a four-day winning streak. The S&P fell 0.6%. Uncertainty about the prospects for more stimulus for the economy from Washington and concerns about the virus outbreak are hanging over markets. Several big companies kicked off the earnings reporting season with better profit reports than expected. Analysts are looking for improvement generally from the spring. The S&P fell 22.29 points to 3,511.93. The Dow dropped 157.71 points, or 0.6%, to 28,679.81. The Nasdaq slipped12.36 points, or 0.1%, to 11,863.90.

UNDATED (AP) — Independent monitors have paused enrollment in a study testing the COVID-19 antiviral drug remdesivir plus an experimental antibody therapy being developed by Eli Lilly. The antibody drug is similar to a treatment President Donald Trump recently received. Lilly confirmed Tuesday that the study had been paused out of caution and said safety is its top concern. The company would not say more about what led to this step and the U.S. government agency sponsoring the study would not immediately comment. It comes a day after a coronavirus vaccine study was paused to allow investigation of a possible safety issue.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook says it will ban ads on its platform that discourage vaccinations and will run an information campaign to encourage people to get their flu shots. Unpaid posts by people or groups that discourage vaccinations will still be allowed — the new policy only includes paid advertisements. In addition, Facebook said ads that advocate for or against legislation or government policies around vaccines — including a COVID-19 vaccine — are still allowed. These ads will still have to be approved by the company as political advertisements and include a label identifying who is funding them.

UNDATED (AP) — Apple unveiled four new iPhones equipped with technology for use with faster new 5G wireless networks. Starting prices range from almost $700 to almost $1100; the phones will be available starting later in October. Apple has one of the most loyal and affluent customer bases in the world, which has many analysts betting the next wave of phones will sell well. Apple boasted about the 5G capabilities, although promised ultrafast speeds remain uncommon, given that 5G networks are still being built out. In a move that may annoy some consumers, Apple will no longer include charging adapters with new phones.

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines is the first carrier to report financial results for the third quarter, and the numbers are grim. Delta said Tuesday that it lost $5.4 billion as travel remain depressed over the normally peak vacation season because of the pandemic. Most of Atlanta-based Delta’s loss came from charges covering severance for people who agreed to give up their jobs, and for writing down the value of assets like planes that will be retired. Revenue was down 76% from the same period last year.