Stocks lower, UA q3 losses, Walmart spreads out Black Friday

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed lower on Wall Street today, extending the market’s losses from a day earlier, as talks drag on in Washington over another economic stimulus package. The White House and Congress still have differences over providing more aid to the economy. The S&P fell 23.26 points or 0.7% to 3,488.67. The Dow lost 165.81 points, or 0.6%, to 28,514. The pullback knocked the Dow back into the red for the year. The Nasdaq composite slid 95.17 points, or 0.8%, to 11,768.73. At one point it had been up 0.6%.

UNDATED (AP)— United Airlines says it lost $1.84 billion in the third quarter as the coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate the airline business. United said that its revenue plunged 78% from the same period last year. The airline is losing $24 million a day. The results from United, and those issued by Delta Air Lines, show just how much the pandemic is damaging a large U.S. industry. United is limiting flights more aggressively than some competitors to reduce costs, and it’s borrowing billions from the federal government and private lenders to hold on.

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is spreading out its traditional one-day Black Friday deals over three weekends in November in an effort to reduce crowds in its stores during a pandemic. The company’s plans offer the first glimpse from a major retailer of what a reinvented Black Friday will look like during a pandemic. Macy’s and other chains have said that Black Friday deals will be spread out and they will encourage more online shopping, but none have given specific details. The Arkansas-based discounter will kick off the deals online Nov. 4, with new deals in stores on Nov. 7.

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (AP) — JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and Bank of America saw their profits partly recover from the depths of the coronavirus-caused recession earlier this year, mostly because the banks see the U.S. economy improving and are setting aside less money to cover potentially bad loans. The health of the banking sector is a proxy for the U.S. economy, since their balance sheets rise or fall depending on whether borrowers are repaying their debts. Trillions of dollars of stimulus and reopening economies have helped partly lift the U.S. economy out of its historic contraction, which in turn has kept banks from having to write down or write off loans.

BILLINGS, Montana (AP) — Political groups fighting for control of the U.S. Senate have poured more than $118 million into the contest between Montana’s Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock and Republican incumbent Steve Daines. It’s a record shattering figure for the sparsely-populated state and dwarfs spending on a per-voter basis in all other Senate battleground states. The cash deluge comes amid growing Republican worries they could lose control of the chamber. Democrats are trying to reverse a years-long GOP surge in Montana that included President Donald Trump winning the state by more than 20 percentage points in 2016.